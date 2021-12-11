 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley basketball scores from Dec. 11
Brazos Valley basketball scores from Dec. 11

BOYS

Schurr Insurance Holiday Tournament

at Montgomery

Third-place game

Bryan 54, Hudson 43

BRYAN (14-4) — Sam Esan 17, Taylan Johnson 17, Seandre Collins 9, Justin Headge 2.

Bryan;10;17;11;16;—;54

Hudson;5;3;16;19;—;43

Highlights: BRYAN — Esan 11 rebounds; Johnson 7 rebounds; Headge 10 assists.

Rudder 75, Bastrop 60

RUDDER (6-5) — Robert McGee 20, Landon Heslip 17, Kevin Holmes 15, Ty Mosley 11, Daniel Price 6, Jeremiah Johnson 4, Ethan Meaux 2.

BASTROP (6-6) — Joe Overton 21, Nick Tyson 14, Eddie Gonzalez 6, Joe Deleon 5, Doug Tyson 4, Nick Mosley 3, Dave Jackosn 3, Mike Miller 2, Ty Ulissi 2.

Rudder;23;20;15;17;—;75

Bastrop;16;8;15;21;—;60

Centerville Tournament

Iola 51, Normangee 34

NORMANGEE (5-7) — Dalton Stewart 14, Jacob Ray 9, Fred Larson 8, Spencer Yellott 3, Brent Walker 2.

Normangee;2;13;9;10;—;34

Iola;8;11;19;13;—;51

Next: Normangee hosts Lovelady, 2 p.m. Friday

Thorndale Tournament

Caldwell 50, Austin Navarro 42

CALDWELL (7-6) — Trey Burns 15, Delvin Morris 10, Harrison Novak 9, Zack Heaton 7, Travis Cunningham 3, Jamar Hewitt 2, Jamin White 2, Ian Recio 2.

Caldwell;10;11;13;16;—;50

Navarro;6;20;6;10;—;42

Gateway Prep 68, Caldwell 40

CALDWELL (7-7) — Trey Burns 8, Delvin Morris 6, Ian Recio 6, Harrison Novak 5, Jamin White 5, Zack Heaton 4, Jace Aly 3, Travis Cunningham 3.

Caldwell;5;10;13;12;—;40

Gateway;25;18;16;9;—;69

Little River-Academy Tournament

Third-place game

Mumford 49, Salado 43

MUMFORD (9-5) — Peyton Woods 10, Bryson Rodriguez 14, Ruben Sustaita 10, Henry Jones 2, Edgar Fernandez 13.

SALADO (9-5) — Caleb Sirmon 4, Darius Wilson 2, Cayden Stump 10, Josh Goings 19, Isaac Pettigrew 2, Brady Ihler 2, Noah Self 4.

Mumford;2;15;18;14;—;49

Salado;7;10;7;19;—;43

Next: Mumford at Rogers, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS

A&M Consolidated 57, Waller 36

CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 19, Claire Sisco 14, Kateria Goodman 8, Jade Chapman 7, Sofia Fusselman 3, Mia Teran 3, Kamaiya Ford 2, Kira May 1.

Highlights: CONSOL — Hathorn 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals; Sisco 3 assists, 2 blocks; Goodman 5 rebounds; Chapman 5 rebounds.

JV: Consol won 52-11 (CONSOL — Rebekah Gipson 10)

Freshman A: Consol won 52-13 (CONSOL — Da’Mya Turner 14, Lulu Calhoun 11, Jasmine Lee 10)

Freshman B: Consol won 37-4 (CONSOL — Zion Duran 20)

