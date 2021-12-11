Brazos Valley basketball scores from Dec. 11

BOYS
Schurr Insurance Holiday Tournament
at Montgomery
Third-place game
Bryan 54, Hudson 43
BRYAN (14-4) — Sam Esan 17, Taylan Johnson 17, Seandre Collins 9, Justin Headge 2.
Bryan;10;17;11;16;—;54
Hudson;5;3;16;19;—;43
Highlights: BRYAN — Esan 11 rebounds; Johnson 7 rebounds; Headge 10 assists.
Rudder 75, Bastrop 60
RUDDER (6-5) — Robert McGee 20, Landon Heslip 17, Kevin Holmes 15, Ty Mosley 11, Daniel Price 6, Jeremiah Johnson 4, Ethan Meaux 2.
BASTROP (6-6) — Joe Overton 21, Nick Tyson 14, Eddie Gonzalez 6, Joe Deleon 5, Doug Tyson 4, Nick Mosley 3, Dave Jackosn 3, Mike Miller 2, Ty Ulissi 2.
Rudder;23;20;15;17;—;75
Bastrop;16;8;15;21;—;60
Centerville Tournament
Iola 51, Normangee 34
NORMANGEE (5-7) — Dalton Stewart 14, Jacob Ray 9, Fred Larson 8, Spencer Yellott 3, Brent Walker 2.
Normangee;2;13;9;10;—;34
Iola;8;11;19;13;—;51
Next: Normangee hosts Lovelady, 2 p.m. Friday
Thorndale Tournament
Caldwell 50, Austin Navarro 42
CALDWELL (7-6) — Trey Burns 15, Delvin Morris 10, Harrison Novak 9, Zack Heaton 7, Travis Cunningham 3, Jamar Hewitt 2, Jamin White 2, Ian Recio 2.
Caldwell;10;11;13;16;—;50
Navarro;6;20;6;10;—;42
Gateway Prep 68, Caldwell 40
CALDWELL (7-7) — Trey Burns 8, Delvin Morris 6, Ian Recio 6, Harrison Novak 5, Jamin White 5, Zack Heaton 4, Jace Aly 3, Travis Cunningham 3.
Caldwell;5;10;13;12;—;40
Gateway;25;18;16;9;—;69
Little River-Academy Tournament
Third-place game
Mumford 49, Salado 43
MUMFORD (9-5) — Peyton Woods 10, Bryson Rodriguez 14, Ruben Sustaita 10, Henry Jones 2, Edgar Fernandez 13.
SALADO (9-5) — Caleb Sirmon 4, Darius Wilson 2, Cayden Stump 10, Josh Goings 19, Isaac Pettigrew 2, Brady Ihler 2, Noah Self 4.
Mumford;2;15;18;14;—;49
Salado;7;10;7;19;—;43
Next: Mumford at Rogers, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS
A&M Consolidated 57, Waller 36
CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 19, Claire Sisco 14, Kateria Goodman 8, Jade Chapman 7, Sofia Fusselman 3, Mia Teran 3, Kamaiya Ford 2, Kira May 1.
Highlights: CONSOL — Hathorn 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals; Sisco 3 assists, 2 blocks; Goodman 5 rebounds; Chapman 5 rebounds.