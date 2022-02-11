Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing high school basketball playoffs in the Brazos Valley

On the latest episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew previews high school basketball playoffs in the Brazos Valley.
Rudder’s Asani McGee made her final game at The Armory memorable with a double-double in leading the Lady Ranger girls basketball team to a 67…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
The Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team had a heavy shade of green as six Franklin Lions were honored includin…
Johnson City has hired Bryan offensive coordinator Nelson Kortis as its head football coach, Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reported. Kortis join…
The College Station boys basketball team had fought for a lead all night, but it took two 3-pointers from Grayson Fowler almost five minutes a…
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
The A&M Consolidated boys 400-yard freestyle relay team had a three-second advantage on the field following Tuesday’s preliminary rounds a…
CONROE — College Station’s Bobby Drake won the 100 meters, and the Cougar boys track and field team won two relays to fuel a second-place team…
The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team had a new look Friday night and for good reason.
College Station and A&M Consolidated will meet again on the gridiron this fall.
