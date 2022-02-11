 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing high school basketball playoffs in the Brazos Valley
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Previewing high school basketball playoffs in the Brazos Valley

A&M Consolidated’s Kateria Gooden, right, and College Station’s Jayden Davenport battle for the ball during Friday’s District 19-5A game at Tiger Gym.

 Michael Miller

On the latest episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew previews high school basketball playoffs in the Brazos Valley.

