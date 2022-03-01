 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station girls basketball team headed to state
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station girls basketball team headed to state

2022: Hendrickson vs. College Station SECONDARY PHOTO

College Station's players celebrate on the bench during the Lady Cougars' 54-48 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson on Saturday in Houston.

 PRENTICE C. JAMES PHOTO

On this episode of the Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew previews the College Station girls basketball team's matchup against top-ranked, undefeated Cedar Park and more.

College Station girls headed to state

The College Station girls basketball team beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 54-48 on Saturday in the Class 5A Region III championship game in Houston.

