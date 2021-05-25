Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Breaking down Bryan softball's run to regional finals; Previewing College Station's series against No. 1 Friendswood

The Brazos Sports PrepsCast is back! BCSBall.com's Tom Turbiville joins to break down Bryan softball's run to the 6A regional finals and preview College Station baseball's big series against No. 1 Friendswood.
