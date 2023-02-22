WACO — As she left the gym, Brazos Christian girls basketball head coach Hayley Huggins put her hands into the form of a heart and showed it to the team’s fans who made the trip to Waco.

That support was much appreciated Wednesday night as Brazos Christian fell 70-36 to Tomball Rosehill Christian in the TAPPS 3A state semifinals at Robinson High School.

“[I’m] really proud of them,” Huggins said of her team. “There are probably 30 teams that are at home tonight. They worked hard to get here. We had a fabulous season. We played a terrific team, and I’m really proud of how they fought until the end.”

It was a tall task for Brazos Christian against a much taller Rosehill Christian squad that also showed off its range from deep by hitting seven 3-pointers.

Rosehill Christian hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 25-12 lead. Wing Madison Wilson hit three treys, and Alexandra Smith added another with 5 seconds left in the period.

“We had planned to try and stop the inside game, because we hadn’t seen a lot of evidence of them being able to make all of these, but we were wrong,” Huggins said. “That was a gamble that didn’t go our way. And I thought we did a good job with the goals that we had set to start with.”

Smith started a 17-0 run late in the first quarter that lasted until 1:23 left in the second quarter. Brazos Christian ended the run with a basket by guard Emily Angerer to cut Rosehill Christian’s lead to 38-14.

In the third quarter, Brazos Christian went on a 7-0 run midway through the period. Catherine Ann Wright, Skylar Reed and Brooke Jacobus combined for all seven points at the free-throw line. Jacobus went 4 for 4 during that stretch.

That run was the last big offensive charge for either team as they traded baskets the rest of the way in.

Rosehill Christian’s Madison Wilson scored a team-high 26 points. Mercy Freeman had 17 and Caitlin Wilson added 14.

For Brazos Christian, Wright led with 13 points and Jacobus had 10.

This year’s run to state was the first for Brazos Christian since 2008. That year’s team also fell in the semifinals.

“Our school is amazingly supportive,” Huggins said. “We had two buses of students that came. They really have loved on our girls this week and have given them a really special experience. It’s been a long time since we’ve been here.”

Rosehill Christian 70, Brazos Christian 36

ROSEHILL CHRISTIAN (35-2, 12-0 in TAPPS 5-3A) — Alexandra Smith 7, Madison Wilson 26, Caitlin Wilson 14, Mercy Freeman 17, Charity Montgomery 2, Lacie Williams 4.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (26-7, 12-0 in TAPPS 3-3A) — Brooke Jacobus 10, Millie Reed 1, Caroline Powers 2, Skylar Reed 6, Catherine Ann Wright 13, Emily Angerer 4.

Rosehill Christian;25;17;15;13;—;70

Brazos Christian;12;2;12;10;—;36