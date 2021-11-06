Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps San Antonio Castle Hills in bi-district playoffs

The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat San Antonio Castle Hills 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 on Saturday in the TAPPS Class 3A bi-district playoffs. Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 10 kills and 14 digs. Leyton Weber had nine kills, and Claire Wright had six. Emily Angerer also had 32 assists and eight aces for the Lady Eagles, who will play at Round Rock Christian in the second round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.