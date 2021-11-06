 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps San Antonio Castle Hills in bi-district playoffs
0 comments

Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps San Antonio Castle Hills in bi-district playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
brazos christian volleyball team
CARRIE WRIGHT, SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat San Antonio Castle Hills 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 on Saturday in the TAPPS Class 3A bi-district playoffs. Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 10 kills and 14 digs. Leyton Weber had nine kills, and Claire Wright had six. Emily Angerer also had 32 assists and eight aces for the Lady Eagles, who will play at Round Rock Christian in the second round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert