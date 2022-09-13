Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Live Oak Classical in district play

WACO — Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 16 kills and six digs, and Emily Angerer had 29 assists and five digs to lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-5, 25-13, 25-15 over Waco Live Oak Classical on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A volleyball action. Peyton Spaw also had five aces and seven digs for Brazos Christian.