WACO — Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 16 kills and six digs, and Emily Angerer had 29 assists and five digs to lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-5, 25-13, 25-15 over Waco Live Oak Classical on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A volleyball action. Peyton Spaw also had five aces and seven digs for Brazos Christian.
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Live Oak Classical in district play
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Lufkin running back Kedren Young stole the show Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, running for 263 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthe…
BRENHAM — It’s a nearly seven-hour drive from Bryan High School to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, where Viking wide receiver Tyson Turner …
Matthew Cooks doesn’t just think about his role. He thinks about 11 at a time.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Fast pace is a hallmark of the College Station offense.
If College Station football coach Stoney Pryor had been playing poker Friday night, he might’ve had a royal flush.
Mo Foketi comes from a rugby tradition.
Coaches/statisticians can send in updates by 5 p.m. Wednesday
If it hadn’t been for Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss, Nate Figgers might not be playing football.