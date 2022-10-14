Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Faith Academy for fourth straight win

MARBLE FALLS — The Brazos Christian volleyball team won its fourth straight with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Marble Falls Faith Academy on Thursday in TAPPS District 3-3A play.

Cate Wright had 17 kills and five digs for Brazos Christian (23-7, 9-2), while Emily Angerer had five kills and 25 assists. Emily Sullivan and Reilly Hartis each had six aces, and Peyton Spaw had eight digs.

The Lady Eagles are off until 6:30 p.m. next Thursday when they will host Waco Reicher in the regular season finale.