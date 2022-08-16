 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Allen Academy

  • 0

The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat Allen Academy 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 13 kills and 13 digs, while Emily Angerer had eight kills and 19 assists, and Diana Riley had five kills and five aces.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"She's a legend," says Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert