The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat Allen Academy 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 13 kills and 13 digs, while Emily Angerer had eight kills and 19 assists, and Diana Riley had five kills and five aces.
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Allen Academy
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
