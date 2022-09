WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action.

Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had five aces.

Waco Reicher fell to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in district.

The Lady Eagles (19-6, 5-1) will play at Round Rock Christian in another district match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.