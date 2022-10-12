Brazos Christian sweeps Waco Live Oak in district volleyball play

WACO — The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat Waco Live Oak 25-15, 27-25, 25-19 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play.
Cate Wright had 11 kills and 10 digs for Brazos Christian (22-7, 8-2), whle Emily Angerer had seven kills and 18 assists, and Camille Powers had 10 assists and five digs.
Live Oak fell to 12-13 overall and 5-4 in district.
The Lady Eagles will play at Marble Falls Faith Academy (0-14, 0-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in district play. Brazos Christian is second in the district standings behind Round Rock Christian (38-4, 9-0).