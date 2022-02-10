 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Christian’s Julia Gay wins two silver medals at state swimming meet
Brazos Christian’s Julia Gay wins two silver medals at state swimming meet

brazos christian swimming

Brazos Christian's Sydney Goen (from left), Julia Gay and Cara Beth Coleman competed at the TAPPS Division 3 state swimming meet Thursday.

 SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

SAN ANTONIO — Brazos Christian freshman Julia Gay earned a pair of silver medals at the TAPPS Division 3 state swimming meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.

Gay took second in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Plano Coram Deo Academy’s Ava Pape won the event in 2:07.74. Gay, who was the Eastern Regional swimmer of the meet last month, also finished second in the girls 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:01.07. Coram Deo’s Eloise Williamson won in 55.73.

Brazos Christian sophomore Cara Beth Coleman finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:16.86), while sophomore Sydney Goen placed 14th in the 50 freestyle (30.41) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (1:08.81).

