Brazos Christian’s Julia Gay wins two silver medals at state swimming meet

Gay took second in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Plano Coram Deo Academy’s Ava Pape won the event in 2:07.74. Gay, who was the Eastern Regional swimmer of the meet last month, also finished second in the girls 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:01.07. Coram Deo’s Eloise Williamson won in 55.73.