WACO — Brazos Christian senior Chilton Price won the TAPPS Class 3A golf state championship on Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Price won by three strokes with a two-day total of 154 (78-76).

The Brazos Christian boys finished fourth as a team with an overall score of 762. Freshman Jack Hanna placed fifth overall with a two-day total of 174 (89-85).