Brazos Christian girls swim team advances to TAPPS state meet

Brazos Christian freshman Julia Gay advanced to the TAPPS state meet in two events, placing first in both the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 13.27 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.50) on Sunday at the TAPPS Eastern Regional Division III meet at the University of Houston.

The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to state on Feb. 7 in San Antonio with the next seven fastest times from all three regions also advancing. The Lady Eagles' Sydney Goen and Cara Beth Coleman could make state depending on finishers from the North or Central regions, which will compete later this week.

Goen finished seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:09.23),while Coleman placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:15.04). Goen also placed 10th in the 50 free (30.69) and Coleman placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.26).

Brazos Christian finished in sixth place with 24 points. Legacy Prep Christian Academy was first with 133 points, followed by Logos Prep Academy (116) and St. Thomas' Episcopal (66).