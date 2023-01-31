Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state

The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12).

Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.

The Navasota girls (29-4) are ranked 18th in Class 4A with Madisonville (27-4) 25th.

The only Brazos Valley boys teams ranked are Franklin (10-3), which is 21st in 3A, and Centerville (15-9), which is 23rd in 2A.