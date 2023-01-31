 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state

  • 0

The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12).

Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.

The Navasota girls (29-4) are ranked 18th in Class 4A with Madisonville (27-4) 25th.

The only Brazos Valley boys teams ranked are Franklin (10-3), which is 21st in 3A, and Centerville (15-9), which is 23rd in 2A.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Softball Fan Day: Meet & Greet

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert