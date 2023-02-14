The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is making up for missing last year’s playoffs in a big way.

The fifth-ranked Lady Eagles, who breezed through district play unbeaten, are headed to the TAPPS Class 3A regionals after a dominating 60-30 area victory over 10th-ranked Waco Live Oak Classical at Eagle Gym on Tuesday night.

The Live Oak Lady Falcons (15-16) led twice early, but the Lady Eagles (26-6) went on an 11-1 run that started late in the first quarter and carried over into the second. That gave Brazos Christian a 19-7 lead, and the outcome was never in doubt because the Falcons couldn’t handle Brazos Christian’s pressure defense. Live Oak Classical had 39 turnovers that led to 28 Brazos Christian points.

Brazos Christian second-year coach Hayley Huggins said he was concerned about Live Oak, a team it beat twice in district play. Brazos Christian won the first game 53-21, but the rematch at Eagle Gym was much closer at 46-34.

“It’s hard in basketball to beat somebody three times,” Huggins said. “So we switched our game plan around a little bit. We used a different press and tried to switch up things almost every time down the floor on defense.”

The teams combined for 10 missed shots and six turnovers to start the game until Live Oak Classical senior Jill Wallace scored. The start to the second quarter also proved sluggish as the teams combined for 13 turnovers until Brazos Christian junior Emily Angerer banked in a 3-pointer. Junior post Cate Wright followed with a layup to give the Lady Eagles a 19-7 lead. The 5-foot-10 Wright came off the bench for eight points in the first half as Brazos Christian built a 29-12 halftime lead.

The Lady Eagles shot much better in the third quarter in extending their lead to 47-24. Brazos Christian got 3-pointers in the period from junior Brooke Jacobus, Angerer and junior Caroline Powers, who hit with 12 seconds left thanks to an offensive rebound. Jacobus and Angerer each had a game-high 13 points.

Brazos Christian had a much stronger perimeter attack, hitting 6 of 19 from beyond the arc, while Live Oak Classical went 0 for 6. The Lady Eagles also had a strong presence inside thanks to Wright, who had 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

“Cate’s an incredible player,” Huggins said. “She’s a terrific athlete, and we have balance. We don’t have one star on our team, which makes it hard for our opponent. So every night it’s just who’s going to step up. She’s stepped up many times. She can jump out of the gym.”

Wright got the best of Like Oak’s 5-10 senior Naomi Burgess by leaning on what she learned in the first two meetings.

“I felt like I was able to figure out my positioning tonight,” said Wright, who returned to basketball this season after spending last year focusing on club volleyball.

Brazos Christian won going away despite 24 turnovers.

“We had a few players get one foul early, and I think that got in their heads a little bit and affected everything,” Huggins said. “But then we slowed the ball down a little, which we don’t like to do, but I think that made a difference.”

NOTES — Brazos Christian won only 11 games last season. ... The Lady Eagles advance to play the winner of San Antonio’s Christian School at Castle Hills vs. sixth-ranked Houston Lutheran North. ... Huggins was an assistant at Brazos Christian for a year under former A&M Consolidated coach Karen Heintz then went to the junior high for two seasons before becoming head coach. Huggins credits the team’s tone at practice for this year’s success. “We really have intense practices. Sometimes they’re a bit shorter, because they’re harder.”

Brazos Christian 69, Live Oak Classical 30

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

LIVE OAK (15-16) — Bonnie Klein 1 1-2 1 3; Jill Wallace 5 1-3 2 11; Eliah Contreras 1 2-4 1 4; Lilly Sriram 2 2-3 1 4; Naomi Burgess 1 3-4 0 5; Allyriane Matthews 0 1-2 1 1; Lauren Smith 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 10 10-18 7 30.

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN (26-6) — Morgan Spaw 2 0-0 1 4; Alyssa Hernandez 2 0-0 3 5; Brooke Jacobus 5 1-1 1 13; Millie Reed 2 2-4 3 6; Caroline Powers 2 0-0 1 4; Skylar Reed 1 1-2 1 3; Cate Wright 6 0-0 1 12; Lillian Davis 0 0-0 2 0; Carolina Daigneault 0 0-0 1 0; Emily Angerer 5 0-2 2 13. TOTALS: 25 4-9 16 60.

Live Oak;7;5;12;6;—;30

Brazos Christian;14;15;17;14;—;60

Field goals: Live Oak 10-40 (25.0%); Brazos Christian 25 for 65 (38.5%)

3 point-shooting: Live Oak 0 for 5 (00.0%); Brazos Christian 6 for 19 (31.6%)

Rebounds: Live Oak 27 (Burgess 9, Sriram 5); Brazos Christian 40 (Wright 10, M. Reed 7, Jacobus 4, Hernandez 4, S. Reed 4)

Turnovers: Live Oak 39 for 28 Brazos Christian points. Brazos Christian 24 for 12 Live Oak points