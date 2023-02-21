The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is peaking at the right time.

The Lady Cougars are headed to state for the first time in 15 years after Brooke Jacobus hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston Lutheran North 54-53 on Saturday for the TAPPS 3A regional championship.

“We had a great practice [Monday],” Brazos Christian coach Hayley Huggins said. “They came in really focused, really excited. Although it was one person who shot [the game-winner], it took the whole team to win that game, and the realization that every player counted has really brought our team much closer. I mean, today’s practice might have been the best one all year.”

The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars (25-6, 12-0 in 3-3A) will play top-ranked Tomball Rosehill Christian (34-2, 12-0 in 3-5A) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Waco Robinson in the state semifinals. Joining Brazos Christian at state is Allen Academy. The seventh-ranked Lady Rams (22-3, 11-1 in 2-6A) will play top-ranked Hallettsville Sacred Heart (29-1, 11-0 in 5-2A) in the 2A semifinals at 2 p.m.

Brazos Christian is enjoying a magical season after winning only 11 games last season.

“Our goal was to win the district,” Huggins said. “We had a poster in the locker room that had every game listed, and as we would face every game, it either went into a green bucket or a yellow bucket, and we never had to put any in the yellow bucket, because we won the district. It was a good visual reminder for our team of what was left and the progress they had made along the way.”

After a bye to start the playoffs, Brazos Christian blasted district foe Waco Live Oak Classical 60-30 and got revenge against Houston Lutheran North, which won the district last year that included Brazos Christian and Rosehill Christian.

“The game [against Lutheran North] was back and forth,” Huggins said. “We’d have a six-point lead, then they’d have a six-point lead. It never got more than probably six on either side, so it was a battle the whole game.”

Huggins said the momentum was going against the Lady Cougars late until Lutheran North missed two free throws with 6 seconds left that could have clinched the game.

Rosehill will be a much stiffer test. In the playoffs Rosehill has defeated Marble Falls Faith Academy 68-24 and third-ranked San Antonio Lutheran 62-40.

“They’re a pretty tall bunch,” Huggins said. “We’ve got a little bit of height, but they’re going to be taller than us. We’ll try to win the speed game and the hustle game.”

• NOTES — The 2A title game will be at noon Thursday and the 3A championship at 2 p.m. ... Brazos Christian has a pair of sisters in sophomore Skylar Reed and senior Millie Reed along with freshman Hallie Jacobus and junior Brooke Jacobus. ... In 2008 at state Brazos Christian lost to Ennis St. John in the Class A semifinals 57-40.