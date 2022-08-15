 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer

Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday.

To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.

Brazos Christian was led by Cate Wright and Emily Angerer who earned all-tournament honors.

Wright had 56 kills, including 15 against Tyler Grace. Angerer had 89 assists, including 21 against Tyler Grace. Millie Reed added 25 kills and Diana Riley had 19 aces.

