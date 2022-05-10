Brazos Christian comes up short against Live Oak Classical in TAPPS area playoffs

The offensive power Brazos Christian baseball team’s has showcased with all season was absent on Tuesday night as the Eagles fell to Live Oak Classical 3-0 in the TAPPS Division IV area playoffs at Edible Field.

Live Oak Classical (8-7) advances to the regional round to face either Hill Country Christian or Central Texas Christian later this week.

“We put the ball in play hard a couple of times, and to their credit, they made the defensive plays that they needed to make,” Brazos Christian head coach Tim Powers said. “So it hurts, but we’re going to put this behind us and look forward to continuing to build a program. ... We’re really hopeful. The future’s bright, and we’re going to take this and learn from it.”

Live Oak starter Mason Peters pitched a no-hitter through six innings, while striking out 10 and walking two. Andrew Omo relieved Peters and threw the seventh to finish the no-hitter.

Brazos Christian had its chances to score, putting runners on base in the second, fifth and seventh innings, but each frame ended with a runner getting caught in a rundown for the final out. In the sixth, Harris Powers reached on an error, but the Eagles hit a line drive to Peters to strand Powers.

“[Peters] really kept us off our game,” Powers said. “He located well, hit his spots, and then the two times we got to him, we ended up making mistakes on the basepath, and that’s just not something you can do when you’re facing a guy that’s throwing as well as he is.”

As the Eagles (6-1) struggled at the plate, their pitching and defense kept them in the game, though miscues helped Live Oak build a 2-0 lead by the fourth inning.

In the opening frame, Live Oak’s leadoff hitter Omo was hit by a pitch, stole second and came around on an errant throw from home plate to third base after senior Sam Kinnard struck out a batter.

The Eagles kept Live Oak quiet until the fourth when Will Nicholas, who was hit by pitch, raced home on a passed ball that rolled to the back wall. Catcher Harris Powers rushed to get the ball, but Nicholas was already sliding over home plate for the 2-0 lead.

Live Oak added to its lead in the fifth when Peters’ two-out single to left center field brought in Ellis Sriram from second.

Kinnard pitched a complete game, striking out 15 and stranding six baserunners over seven innings.

“I’m proud of our defense,” Tim Powers said. “I think our defense played really well. We made them earn what they put on the scoreboard, and that’s all that we can ask for from a defensive standpoint.

“Sam did a fantastic job. He left it on the field, and I couldn’t have asked for more from him tonight. We just couldn’t quite do enough at the plate.”

The Eagles will graduate four seniors this year, including Harris Powers, Kinnard, Beckett Goodyk and Christian Funderburk.

“They won two games their freshman year and won a district championship this year,” Tim Powers said. “I couldn’t be happier with them and the hard work they put in on the field, off the field, doing things over the summer with the baseball program. I just love them to death.”

NOTES — St. Joseph lost in the TAPPS Division V area playoffs on Tuesday, falling to Baytown Christian 13-1.

Live Oak Classical 3, Brazos Christian 0

Live Oak Classical 100 110 0 — 3 3 1

Brazos Christian 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

W — Peters. L — Kinnard.

