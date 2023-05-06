HEWITT — The Brazos Christian boys track and field team finished 12th and the girls placed 17th at the TAPPS Class 3A state meet Saturday.

On the boys side, Brazos Christian’s Truett Goodyk, Ryan Burtin, Jackson Caffey and Conner Daigneault placed fifth in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:34.46. Luke Braswell, Caffey, Burtin and Daigneault also placed sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:37.27), and Goodyk, Luke Cantrell, Braswell and Burtin finished eighth in the 4x100 relay (45.64). Parker Spears placed sixth in the discus at 127 feet, 9 inches.