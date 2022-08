Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 24 kills and 12 digs, and Emily Angerer had 39 assists and eight kills as the Lady Eagles beat Bremond 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27, 15-9 in nondistrict volleyball play at Eagle Gym on Tuesday.

Emily Sullivan also had 11 digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (11-4).

The Lady Eagles also won the JV match 24-26, 25-15, 25-18.

Brazos Christian will host Iola at 5 p.m. Friday. The JV match will start at 4 p.m.