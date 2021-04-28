Brazos Christian baseball team wins playoff opener

Harris Powers threw a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters he faced to lead the Brazos Christian baseball team past Temple Holy Trinity 15-0 in the TAPPS bi-district playoffs Wednesday.

Brazos Christian’s Sam Kinnard went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and three steals. Powers went 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs and three steals. Jack Hanna went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, and Ty Oelze went 1 for 1.