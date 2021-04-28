 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian baseball team wins playoff opener
0 comments

Brazos Christian baseball team wins playoff opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harris Powers threw a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters he faced to lead the Brazos Christian baseball team past Temple Holy Trinity 15-0 in the TAPPS bi-district playoffs Wednesday.

Brazos Christian’s Sam Kinnard went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and three steals. Powers went 1 for 2 with an RBI, two runs and three steals. Jack Hanna went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, and Ty Oelze went 1 for 1.

Brazos Christian will face Austin Hill Country in the area playoffs Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew breaks down the NFL Draft, A&M's spring game, and Aggie baseball.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams joins to give insight on what scouts are saying about Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and the rest of the draft-bound Aggies
logo brazos christian.psd
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert