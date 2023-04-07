The Brazos Christian baseball team picked up a pair of victories over the Marble Falls Faith Academy Flames in TAPPS Division IV-District 3 play this week. The Eagles used a six-run second inning to win Tuesday’s game 10-4 and then rode a seven-run first to an 11-3 victory Wednesday.

Senior Tyler Prince hit a homer in the first game to start the scoring, part of a 2-for-3 game with three runs batted in. Sophomore Truett Goodyk pitched four innings for the victory, striking out six and walking three. He allowed five hits and at the plate had two hits. Freshman Preston Bilhartz earned a save, allowing one hit in three scoreless innings, striking out three with no walks. Freshman Joshua Caraway had three hits and two RBIs.

Sophomore Jackson Caffey had an inside-the-park grand slam in the second game. Prince pitched a complete game, striking out 13 and walking one. He allowed five hits and one earned run. It was his first appearance on the mound in almost two years because of a football injury. Emery Faulkner had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (6-13, 4-4).

Faith Academy (1-11, 0-7) made nine errors in the games.

