Brazos Christian baseball team run-rules Beaumont Legacy Christian

The Brazos Christian baseball team defeated Beaumont Legacy Christian 17-4 in a TAPPS Division IV District 5 opener on Monday.

Brazos Christian (9-7, 1-0) had 14 hits with Harris Powers, Sam Kinnard, Matthew Caraway and Keaton Weiser each having two. Brayden Mineo drove in three runs, while Jackson Caffey, Kinnard and Weiser each drove in two.

Mineo was the winning pitcher, striking out five in three innings with one walk. He allowed one earned run. Weiser pitched two hitless innings, striking out four.

The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Friday at Legacy Christian.

Brazos Christian logo
