Brazos Christian baseball team rallies to beat Rosehill Christian

The Brazos Christian baseball team rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to earn a crucial 5-4 win over Tomball Rosehill Christian on Wednesday night at Travis Field.

Truett Goodyk hit a walk-off RBI single to right field after Harris Powers scored and tied the game on an infield single by Tyler Prince. Matthew Caraway cut Rosehill’s lead to two after scoring on a wild pitch.

Brayden Mineo picked up the win on the mound for Brazos Christian after throwing two perfect innings in relief. Mineo struck out five.

With the win, Brazos Christian (15-9, 7-0) remained perfect in TAPPS Division 4 District 5 and pulled ahead of Rosehill Christian by one game in the district standings. The teams will meet again on Friday at Rosehill.

