Brazos Christian baseball team beats Somerville 14-8 to open season

Brazos Christian junior Tyler Prince had three hits, and freshman Brayden Mineo had two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Eagle baseball team past Somerville 14-8 on Tuesday at Travis Field.

Brazos Christian’s Sam Kinnard earned the win on the mound, while Harris Powers struck out the final four batters to seal the victory in relief.

Barrett Howe had a double and single and three RBIs to lead Somerville.

Brazos Christian will play in the Bremond tournament this weekend.