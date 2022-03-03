 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Christian baseball team beats Somerville 14-8 to open season
0 Comments

Brazos Christian baseball team beats Somerville 14-8 to open season

  • 0

Brazos Christian junior Tyler Prince had three hits, and freshman Brayden Mineo had two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Eagle baseball team past Somerville 14-8 on Tuesday at Travis Field.

Brazos Christian’s Sam Kinnard earned the win on the mound, while Harris Powers struck out the final four batters to seal the victory in relief.

Barrett Howe had a double and single and three RBIs to lead Somerville.

Brazos Christian will play in the Bremond tournament this weekend.

logo brazos christian.psd
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert