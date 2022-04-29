Brazos Christian baseball team beats Rosehill Christian to end perfect district run

TOMBALL — The Brazos Christian baseball team topped Tomball Rosehill Christian 9-5 on Friday to finish TAPPS Division IV District 5 play at 8-0.

Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Ryan Burtin went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jackson Caffey had a hit and two RBIs, and Harris Powers, Brayden Mineo and Truett Goodyk each had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles.

Sam Kinnard started on the mound for Brazos Christian and struck out 14 over six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

The Eagles have a first-round bye in the playoffs and will face either Live Oak Classical or Round Rock Concordia on May 10 or 11 in the second round.