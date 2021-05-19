Braden Fowler enjoying big senior season with College Station baseball team

Fowler and the Cougars have turned things around after ending the regular season with back-to-back losses to District 19-5A champion Magnolia, scoring only one run over the two games.

“Coming out of district, I wasn’t too hot at the end, but I picked it up for sure,” said Fowler, who is 6 for 16 in the postseason with a pair of doubles and five runs scored.

Fowler and the Cougars will try to keep rolling against Porter (22-10), which beat 19-5A runner-up Brenham in bi-district and swept 18-5A champ Pflugerville Hendrickson in area.

“Porter is a good ballclub,” Fowler said. “It’ll be a good weekend. I’m not worried about losing, because losing is not on my mind. I think if we go out there and do what we need to do, we’ll take care of business, and it’ll be [onto] round four.”

