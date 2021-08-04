Bosse's co-workers praise her tireless work

“Tammy was one of the most generous, kind-hearted people you would ever meet,” said former CSMS athletic coordinator Mel Hall. “She would drop anything to come and help you – whatever you needed. Coaching with her was flawless. We worked great together; we went to each other’s practices, we supported each other.”

Hall said they were the best of friends for a long time until life got busy for both and they drifted apart, but they recently caught up at lunch.

“It’s just so hard to believe [she’s gone],” Hall said.

Hall said Bosse strived for perfection in everything.

“She was so organized and so on top of everything,” Hall said. “You never had to worry about anything with her. You knew she was going to get the job done. She was just a fantastic person.”

Bosse eventually was promoted to Betts’ staff at the high school where she coached with Susan Tatum, current Texas A&M assistant athletics director for compliance who had played at Consol.

“She was awesome when we worked together,” Tatum said. “She was the freshman coach, I was the JV coach which meant I was her assistant during 6:30 a.m. practices and then she was my assistant at JV practice after school. We worked really well together.”