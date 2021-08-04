Bosse's co-workers praise her tireless work

Tammy Bosse made many trips to Graceland as a fan of Elvis, but when the longtime high school coach was working, she made her players feel like rock stars.
Bosse, who died Sunday, spent three decades teaching and coaching at A&M Consolidated, Allen Academy, Bryan, College Station Middle School and Brenham, her alma mater. The 57-year-old had a knack for mentoring youth.
“She loved kids and loved working with them,” said former Consolidated girls basketball coach Sue Betts. “I never in all the years she worked with me, I never saw her lose her temper with one kid in a workout, in a ballgame – or anything. I don’t know; she just had a love for kids. I think she took all of them as hers since she didn’t ever have any.”
Bosse played all sports at Brenham, then focused on basketball and volleyball at Blinn. She started her coaching career at her alma mater before moving to Bryan in the early 1990s.
“She was a class act,” former Bryan athletic director and head football coach Marty Criswell said. “And she was always so consistent. She was always upbeat, positive and professional. I thought she was a great motivator, great teacher. She was just great for the staff. She’s just what you’re looking for, what you want to be coaching your kids.”
Bosse moved to College Station Middle School in 1996.
“Tammy was one of the most generous, kind-hearted people you would ever meet,” said former CSMS athletic coordinator Mel Hall. “She would drop anything to come and help you – whatever you needed. Coaching with her was flawless. We worked great together; we went to each other’s practices, we supported each other.”
Hall said they were the best of friends for a long time until life got busy for both and they drifted apart, but they recently caught up at lunch.
“It’s just so hard to believe [she’s gone],” Hall said.
Hall said Bosse strived for perfection in everything.
“She was so organized and so on top of everything,” Hall said. “You never had to worry about anything with her. You knew she was going to get the job done. She was just a fantastic person.”
Bosse eventually was promoted to Betts’ staff at the high school where she coached with Susan Tatum, current Texas A&M assistant athletics director for compliance who had played at Consol.
“She was awesome when we worked together,” Tatum said. “She was the freshman coach, I was the JV coach which meant I was her assistant during 6:30 a.m. practices and then she was my assistant at JV practice after school. We worked really well together.”
They also teamed up to coach track.
“She was just one of those people who always went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure the kids were having a great experience,” said Tatum, adding that “above and beyond” was Bosse’s favorite saying.
Tatum said a true testament to how much Bosse impacted her students was how many invited her to their weddings.
“She remained in contact with several of them,” Tatum said.
Even Bosse’s sinister side, pulling practical jokes, made her co-workers and players smile.
“I’ve got some great stories on those,” Tatum said. “She enjoyed playing jokes on people, but she didn’t mind it if we turned it around and played them on her, as well.”
Bosse, who was a breast cancer survivor, took a break from coaching after she left Consol, but after a couple years she was back in the gym and on the track at Allen Academy in 2012.
“She was a terrific co-worker,” said Allen Academy director of admissions Pat Baker. “I came in 2012 as well. She was a terrific person.
I’ve seen very few coaches who could maintain that positivity and energy through the highs and lows of the natural game of basketball or just sports in general.”
Bosse led the Lady Rams basketball program to three straight Texas Christian Athletic League state titles from 2014-16. She was named the TCAL 2A and 3A Division coach of the year in 2014.