Bill Hunter laid foundation for Centerville football team's success

Centerville scored big when it hired Bill Hunter as its football coach in 1989. Hunter, who had a reputation for rebuilding struggling programs, inherited a team that had been outscored 458-0 the previous year. A dozen years later Centerville had a record-setting 10-2 district championship season as Hunter retired to Hilltop Lakes. Centerville has kept on winning, including 10 straight playoff trips.

“Coach Hunter was the foundation,” said former Centerville head coach Keith Gardner, who replaced Hunter. “He started the winning tradition here, and all kudos should go to him. I was just proud to be on his staff and witness the things he did with the kids and with the athletics program.”

The 84-year-old Hunter died Friday.

He was an assistant at Whitney and Tidehaven then a head coach for 42 years, going 223-213-4 with stops at Hardin, Coldspring, Alief Hastings, Grand Saline, Colmesneil, Bruceville-Eddy and Maypearl.