Big second inning lifts College Station baseball team over Katy Jordan 11-3

A seven-run second inning carried the College Station baseball team to a 11-3 win over Katy Jordan on Friday night in District 19-5A action.

College Station (10-6, 5-1) used the big rally in the second to take an early 7-0 lead as the Cougars had 10 straight runners reach base. Mikey Elko and Blake Binderup had RBI doubles to left field in the frame, while Danny Virgl, Kale Jones and Rylan Deming added RBI singles.

“That was obviously huge and took a lot of pressure off of us defensively and just kind of relaxed the guys early on,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “The thing to take away from that is [Jordan] made one mistake, and when they made that mistake, we poured it on. We ended that inning with, I believe, eight hits with the one error on a dropped fly ball, so it was good to see us take advantage of a mistake there in the second.”

Blake Binderup picked up the win on the mound, throwing six innings and almost meeting the maximum 110-pitch count. He struck out nine and allowed just two hits while walking five. All three of the runs he surrendered were unearned.

“He stayed up all night with his [velocity], and I feel like he got stronger as the game went on,” Litton said. “The strikeout was more prominent later in the game and a lot of fastballs tonight, but when he did throw his breaking pitches, they were very effective. His slider was moving very well tonight.”

Jordan (5-10-2, 0-4) got two runs back in the top of the third, cutting the Cougars lead to 7-2. The Warriors scored both runs without getting a hit as Davis Duhon and JD Ortigoza each reached on walks and later scored on wild pitches.

College Station stretched its lead to six in the bottom half of the third as Blake Jones was able to score on an error.

Jordan cut its deficit to five runs again in the fifth as Duhon scored on an error to make it 8-3 Cougars.

College Station’s bats heated up again in the sixth inning when the Cougars scored three more runs. Binderup had an RBI single and Max Childress an RBI double. Deming scored for the second time of the night on an error.

“We had the big second, but in between that we still hit some balls hard,” Litton said. “We just barreled some balls that they caught and they made some plays. We had traffic on the bases, I think, every inning tonight, and it wasn’t just the cheap walk. We had hits that we were spraying every inning. Up and down our lineup, players are producing and doing good things.”

College Station will host Magnolia West at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs dropped out of a tie for first place in 19-5A on Friday with a loss to Brenham. The Cougars remain tied for first with A&M Consolidated, which beat Katy Paetow 6-4 on Friday.

“It’s a big game tomorrow, and everybody knows it,” Litton said. “It’s a big game for our district. We’re sitting in that spot right now where everybody’s playing three games this week in district, and so there’s a lot of things that go into that, but ... I feel good about where we are mentally. The kids are really coming together and working together, so that’s been good to see.”

College Station 11, Katy Jordan 3

Katy Jordan;002;010;0;—;3;2;4

College Station;071;003;X;—;11;14;1

W — Blake Binderup. L — Connor Carmichael.

Leading hitters: KATY JORDAN — JD Ortigoza 1-2, run; Carmichael 1-3; Davis Duhon 0-1, 2 walks, 2 runs. COLLEGE STATION — Binderup 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Mikey Elko 2-4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs; Rylan Deming 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Max Childress 2-4, double, RBI, run; Dalton Carnes 2-4, run; Blake Jones 1-4, double, 2 runs; Danny Virgl 1-3, RBI, run; Kale Jones 1-3, RBI, run.

Next: College Station hosts Magnolia West, 7 p.m. Saturday

