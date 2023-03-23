After scoring the first goal of the game, Ben Henderson ran over to the packed A&M Consolidated student section and lifted his jersey to reveal a message drawn on his white undershirt: “Why always me?”

The senior had been waiting all season to deliver that message and chose as good a time to do it as possible. His goal helped the Consol boys soccer team prevail 2-0 over Belton in the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs Thursday at Tigerland Stadium.

“That was my first goal of this season. You know I had to make it special,” Henderson said. “Wearing this shirt, ‘Why always me?’ for like why am I the one scoring. It was fantastic.”

Normally a right midfielder, Henderson had to switch positions in the first half due to a teammate coming off with a hurt ankle, and he slid over to center midfielder. And while the senior admits he had “no clue” what he was doing at the position, he was still able to find the back of the net.

“I just learned because I had Ross [Anderson] next to me ,and he played his heart out and he was fantastic,” Henderson said. “I just learned off of him, so it was perfect.”

Henderson’s goal came in the 27th minute for a 1-0 lead. Henderson dribbled his way through defenders before blasting a shot from about 10 yards that stayed on the ground, hit the left post and went into the back of the net.

“The crowd ... it was a packed, packed stadium,” Henderson said. “My parents were here ... something to talk about when I get home, it was just fantastic. Best feeling in the world.”

As for his celebration, Henderson said he had the message on his T-shirt ready to go at every home game this season but wasn’t able to unveil it until Thursday. Henderson can’t take all the credit for the celebration as it originally came from former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli.

“He’s a real English football guy,” Consol head coach Jarrod Southern said. “He loves it. He watches it all the time, and he sees all those things. He lives the sport.”

Consol had other scoring chances in the first half but settled for the 1-0 lead at halftime. Colton Chmelar gave the Tigers some cushion with his goal in the 58th minute.

Chmelar tried to head a crossing pass from Alan Kocmoud past Belton’s goalkeeper. The ball bounced off the keeper’s glove and fell back to the feet of Chmelar, who scored on his second try.

Once the final whistle sounded, the celebration was on for Consol. Some of the players left the locker room with cupcakes in hand, and they also posed for a team photo in front of the goal to commemorate the win.

“Like I said to the lads before the game, this is going to be one of the best nights of your lives playing this sport,” Southern said. “Some players go through high school never making the playoffs. Some players go through high school, make the playoffs every year and never get to play at home. They had a unique opportunity. They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives and more importantly than all of that was the football and how well they played. Really, really proud of them.”

Consol will take on the winner of Georgetown East View vs. Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy in the area round next week.

NOTES — The College Station girls soccer team saw its season come to an end Thursday as the Lady Cougars fell 2-0 to Belton in the 5A bi-district round. Belton’s Makenna Morrow scored in the first half and Jareli Reyes in the second half. The Lady Cougars end their year under first-year head coach Eddie Hernandez with an overall record of 7-8-6. They went 6-5-3 to place fourth in District 21-5A.