 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belton softball beats Bryan for third seed in 12-6A

  • 0

GEORGETOWN – Belton defeated the Bryan Lady Vikings 13-2 in a District 12-6A playoff for the league’s third seed on Monday night at Georgetown High School.

Belton (16-13-1, 9-5) scored four in the first inning and built a 9-1 lead after three innings. The Lady Tigers had 20 hits. Bryan (19-11, 9-5) was led by Kylie Hernandez who had two hits. Madi Jordan had a double. Adding singles were Mia Wiggins, Alexis Rodriguez, Maci Ramirez and Ariana Williams. Ailee Freeman and Williams drove in runs.

Bryan will play 11-6A champ Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6, 13-2) in a best-of-3 bi-district series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake Ridge. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. Game 3, if needed, would follow.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert