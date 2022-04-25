Belton softball beats Bryan for third seed in 12-6A

GEORGETOWN – Belton defeated the Bryan Lady Vikings 13-2 in a District 12-6A playoff for the league’s third seed on Monday night at Georgetown High School.
Belton (16-13-1, 9-5) scored four in the first inning and built a 9-1 lead after three innings. The Lady Tigers had 20 hits. Bryan (19-11, 9-5) was led by Kylie Hernandez who had two hits. Madi Jordan had a double. Adding singles were Mia Wiggins, Alexis Rodriguez, Maci Ramirez and Ariana Williams. Ailee Freeman and Williams drove in runs.
Bryan will play 11-6A champ Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6, 13-2) in a best-of-3 bi-district series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake Ridge. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. Game 3, if needed, would follow.