Belton softball beats Bryan for third seed in 12-6A

GEORGETOWN – Belton defeated the Bryan Lady Vikings 13-2 in a District 12-6A playoff for the league’s third seed on Monday night at Georgetown High School.

Belton (16-13-1, 9-5) scored four in the first inning and built a 9-1 lead after three innings. The Lady Tigers had 20 hits. Bryan (19-11, 9-5) was led by Kylie Hernandez who had two hits. Madi Jordan had a double. Adding singles were Mia Wiggins, Alexis Rodriguez, Maci Ramirez and Ariana Williams. Ailee Freeman and Williams drove in runs.