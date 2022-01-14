Belton runs past Bryan 51-42 in 12-6A boys basketball

The logjam for second place in the District 12-6A boys basketball standings made Friday’s matchup between Bryan and Belton one the Vikings wanted to win to create some separation.
But it was the Tigers’ speed that separated Belton from Bryan in its 51-42 victory at Viking Gym.
“We definitely had this one circled,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said.
Senior forward TJ Johnson led the Tiger charge, scoring a game-high 18 points with three 3-pointers.
Johnson was a part of a fast-moving Belton offense that looked to drive into the paint for an easy layup or a pass back to the perimeter for an open 3-pointer. Belton (21-4, 4-1) used that strategy to jump to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. Offensive rebounding aided in the early lead, which rose to 21-8 by the end of the opening frame.
Belton’s matchup zone defense also held Bryan’s height advantage at bay.
“They do a really good job of rotating out of their zone,” Hines said. “They are going to make you try to take shots that they want you to take. We wanted to take shots that we wanted to take, and I think they did a little bit better job in their game plan than we did.”
The Tigers began the second quarter with four consecutive turnovers, none of which Bryan (18-6, 3-2) could turn into points. But as the game’s pace slowed, the Vikings were able to mount a 9-0 run to cut the Tigers’ lead to 27-19 by halftime. Bryan senior Same Esan scored six of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter.
Quick ball moment helped Bryan outscore Belton 17-15 in the third quarter, including an 8-2 Viking run through the middle of the stanza. Junior TJ Johnson went 4 four 4 from the free-throw line in the period and hit a 3-pointer for seven of his nine total points.
As the third quarter wound to a close, Belton spread its offense to four corners of the half court and used speed and ball movement to take the air out of the game and run valuable time off the clock. The strategy continued into the fourth quarter, when the Vikings were able to cut their deficit to five at 45-40. Fouling Trent West attempting a 3-pointer ended up being the dagger for the Vikings.
“We didn’t particularly execute our offensive game plan very well,” Hines said. “We thought that we had some mismatches, and that was kind of what our focus was, to take advantage of the mismatches. We didn’t really do that.”
The Vikings’ upcoming stretch includes difficult matchups with Killeen Shoemaker and district-leading Harker Heights. Hines said he had hoped to nab at least two of the next three, including Friday’s Belton matchup.
“This is definitely a wake-up call,” he said. “This is what it’s going to be like for the rest of the time.”
Hines said he expects Bryan to regain some continuity in practice next week after recent absences due to illness and Nic Caraway’s All-American football game.