Belton runs past Bryan 51-42 in 12-6A boys basketball

The logjam for second place in the District 12-6A boys basketball standings made Friday’s matchup between Bryan and Belton one the Vikings wanted to win to create some separation.

But it was the Tigers’ speed that separated Belton from Bryan in its 51-42 victory at Viking Gym.

“We definitely had this one circled,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said.

Senior forward TJ Johnson led the Tiger charge, scoring a game-high 18 points with three 3-pointers.

Johnson was a part of a fast-moving Belton offense that looked to drive into the paint for an easy layup or a pass back to the perimeter for an open 3-pointer. Belton (21-4, 4-1) used that strategy to jump to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. Offensive rebounding aided in the early lead, which rose to 21-8 by the end of the opening frame.

Belton’s matchup zone defense also held Bryan’s height advantage at bay.

“They do a really good job of rotating out of their zone,” Hines said. “They are going to make you try to take shots that they want you to take. We wanted to take shots that we wanted to take, and I think they did a little bit better job in their game plan than we did.”