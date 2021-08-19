BCS Classic starts today

The A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder volleyball teams will be hosts in the three-day BCS Volleyball Classic that kicks off Thursday.
St. Joseph and defending Class 2A state champ Iola are in the 24-team field that will open with each team playing three matches Thursday. Matches will start at 9 a.m. with the last round at 2 p.m. Montgomery Lake Creek, Belton and Fort Bend Christian are in A&M Consolidated’s pool. Ft. Bend Austin, Hardin-Jefferson and McMullen County are in Bryan’s pool. Giddings, New Caney Porter and St. Joseph’s are in College Station’s poll. Austin McCallum, George Bush and Hawley are in Rudder’s pool.
The tournament will go to bracket play Friday.
