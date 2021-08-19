BCS Classic starts today

St. Joseph and defending Class 2A state champ Iola are in the 24-team field that will open with each team playing three matches Thursday. Matches will start at 9 a.m. with the last round at 2 p.m. Montgomery Lake Creek, Belton and Fort Bend Christian are in A&M Consolidated’s pool. Ft. Bend Austin, Hardin-Jefferson and McMullen County are in Bryan’s pool. Giddings, New Caney Porter and St. Joseph’s are in College Station’s poll. Austin McCallum, George Bush and Hawley are in Rudder’s pool.