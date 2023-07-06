The best way first-year Bryan boys basketball head coach Keith Jackson can describe his new job is an unexpected opportunity.

The long-time Bryan assistant has never been a head coach at the high school level, but with former head coach Jonathan Hines moving into an administrative role, the job became open this offseason. And while it took some convincing from those around him, Jackson decided to go for it.

“I’ve always looked at myself as kind of the supporting cast just doing those things that the head coach needs,” Jackson said. “So when the opportunity presented itself, I’ve had a lot of other people that I’ve worked with say, ‘Hey, you’d be great for the job. You should take this job. You should apply.’

“And sometimes you never see the greatness you have in yourself — others see it. When I sat down and really talked about it with my wife, I said I’m going to go do this.”

After discussing it at home, Jackson met with Bryan athletic directors Dereck Rush and Janice Williamson along with Bryan Principal Lane Buban. Following the meetings, everything just “came into fruition” for Jackson, and he earned the promotion.

It might be his first head coaching gig, but Jackson knows the program and the school district as well as anybody, having been a part of Bryan ISD for 18 years and at the high school for eight.

“It feels great just being here for so long,” Jackson said. “My kids, Bryan ISD’s finest, I’ve got two currently in the school system, so we’ve made a home here in the community. Being from Fort Worth, I came here, met my wife at [Texas] A&M and made this home.

“It’s definitely great to see the impact that I’ve had with some of the young men throughout the years here, and it all kind of comes full circle being the head coach.”

Jackson started in the school district at Jane Long Middle School and worked his way up to the boys athletic coordinator before coming to the high school.

Jackson says that former Bryan boys basketball and current girls head coach Chris Jones brought him to the high school and was one of many coaches whom he’s been blessed to learn from at Bryan. Jackson also mentioned current College Station boys basketball coach and former Viking Jerron Reese and Hines as two others he’s learned from over the years.

Now he’s ready to take all he’s learned and use it to lead the Vikings this upcoming season.

Bryan finished last year with an 18-15 overall record and 4-8 in District 12-6A for a fifth-place finish. The Vikings last made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

“We definitely want to make that next step of bringing Bryan basketball back to the playoffs,” Jackson said of his mindset in year one. “The seniors that we had last year, they were bigger guys. Our playing style was a little bit slower. So now that we are losing some size ... we’ll return junior Will Jefferson whose 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, [but] a lot of our guys are going to lack in some size, and we’re going to have to make up for it in speed. It’s almost like bringing back the running Vikings from the past.”