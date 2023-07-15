It was a good year to be a Mustang in 2023 as Mumford is found all over the 2023 All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team. The Mustangs took home Team of the Year and Player of the Year honors and had the second most players on the All-BV team.

Leading the way for Mumford is junior pitcher and infielder Damian Castorena who was named Player of the Year. He’s joined on the All-BV team by teammates Chris Castilleja, Michael Kaatz and Joseph Flores.

A&M Consolidated is also well represented in this year’s All-BV as the Tigers have five players on the team, the most in the Brazos Valley. Consol, which made the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2018, also won Coach of the Year as Ryan Lennerton took home the honor.

On the All-BV team, Consol’s Sam Nitzke, Owen Horrell, Cole Bentz, Nathan Hodge and Trace Meadows make up the selections for the Tigers.

Along with Mumford and Consol, Bryan, Madisonville, Franklin and Brazos Christian all had multiple players selected.

Right behind Mumford and Consol was Franklin with three players selected. Cort Lowry, Josh Atomanczyk and Colby Smith were Franklin’s selections.

Bryan, Madisonville and Brazos Christian all had two players earn All-BV spots. For the Vikings, Stone Farris and Rylan Hill earned spots on the team while Madisonville was led by Cayden Maxwell and Rayce Hudson. Brazos Christian’s Tyler Prince and Truett Goodyk made the team as well.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team represents the best of the best in high school baseball play from across the region during the 2023 season.

Coach of the Year

Ryan Lennerton, A&M Consolidated Tigers

After missing the playoffs a year prior, Lennerton helped lead the Tigers back to the playoffs where they made it to the area round for the first time since 2018. Consol finished the year with a 19-12 record and finished third in District 21-5A at 10-4.

Team of the Year

Mumford Mustangs

Mumford took home team of the year honors after its run to the regional semifinals. The Mustangs made it back to the regional semifinals for the second-straight year where they fell in two games to state runner-up Shiner. Mumford finished the season with a 29-5-1 record and was 14-0 in District 26-2A.

Player of the Year

Damian Castorena

Mumford, P/INF, junior

Castorena was a two-way star for the Mustangs this season. The District 26-2A MVP posted a 10-2 record on the mound with a 0.85 ERA in 57.2 innings of work. At the plate, the junior was no slouch as he batted .460 with 45 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

FIRST TEAM

Sam Nitzke, sr., P

A&M Consolidated

The first-team all-district honoree for the Tigers showed why he was a first-teamer all year long. Nitzke struck out 51 batters and had a 2 ERA while putting together a 4-3 record on the mound.

Chris Castilleja, sr., P/INF

Mumford

A two-way standout for the Mustangs, Castilleja left it all out there in his senior season. The District 26-2A pitcher of the year posted a 9-1 record, six saves, struck out 66 and had an 0.81 ERA. At the plate, Castilleja batted .397 with 26 RBIs.

Owen Horrell, fr., P

A&M Consolidated

Horrell may have been a freshman but he didn’t play like one as he earned District 21-5A newcomer of the year honors. The freshman put together an 8-3 record with a 2.10 ERA and struck out 46 batters.

Josh Atomanczyk, jr., C/RHP

Franklin

The junior catcher and pitcher was a key piece for the Franklin Lions this season. Atomanczyk batted .375 with 15 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 3-1 record with 15 strikeouts.

Cole Bentz, sr., 1B

A&M Consolidated

A first-team all-district selection, Bentz was a reliable first baseman for the Tigers. In his final season at Consol, he batted .360 with 24 RBIs and 10 runs.

Truett Goodyk so., 2B

Brazos Christian

Brazos Christian’s leader in hits, runs, stolen bases and walks, Goodyk’s sophomore season was a memorable one. The infielder batted .419 with 26 hits, 26 runs and 27 stolen bases which earned him first-team all-district.

Tyler Prince, sr., SS

Brazos Christian

Prince was a first-team all-district and second-team all-state selection in his final season at Brazos Christian. He earned those awards by batting .382 with 22 RBIs, 17 runs and 18 stolen bases.

Joseph Flores, jr., 3B

Mumford

The District 26-2A offensive MVP slugged his way through the season with an impressive bat. The junior batted .427 with 41 hits, 30 RBIs and 44 runs and helped Mumford reach the regional semifinals.

Trace Meadows, jr., OF

A&M Consolidated

The junior outfield showed off his speed on the base paths this year with 18 stolen bases. At the plate, Meadows batted .321 with 12 RBIs and 23 runs.

Colby Smith, jr., OF

Franklin

Smith was a first-team all-district selection and proved it with his play all season. The junior batted .403 with 17 RBIs and stole 13 bases.

Halston French, jr., OF

Centerville

French was a force to be reckoned with in District 21-2A this season. The Centerville outfielder helped the Tigers by producing 22 hits, 16 RBIs and 22 runs on a batting average of .386.

Cort Lowry, jr., UTL

Franklin

The District 20-3A MVP put up video game like numbers in his junior season. Lowry batted .553 with 46 RBIs and 38 runs. On the mound, he had a 5-1 record, a 0.641 ERA and 58 strikeouts while only giving up four earned runs all season.

Matthew Lightsey, jr., DH

Allen Academy

Lightsey was a first-team all-district and second-team all-state selection for the Eagles this year. The junior impressed with a .571 batting average, 20 hits, 19 RBIs and 27 runs.

SECOND TEAM

Stone Farris, sr., P

Bryan

Farris gave the Vikings everything he had in his final season at Bryan as he worked 52.2 innings with a 2.39 ERA. The first-team all-district pitcher struck out 37 batters and had a 5-3 record for Bryan.

Jordan Coronado, jr., P/1B

Anderson-Shiro

The first-team all-district selection was a force in 2023. Coronado struck out 69 batters in just 40.1 innings of work with a 4-3 record and a 1.21 ERA for the Owls. He also batted .368 with 28 RBIs.

Cayden Maxwell, sr., P

Madisonville

Maxwell was a strikeout machine when he was on the mound. The Mustang senior had 77 strikeouts and a 2.36 ERA in 56.1 innings of work along with a 4-4 record.

Vicente Veliz, sr., C

Burton

Veliz was a beast behind the plate for Burton all season long and was named the District 26-2A defensive MVP for his performance. At the plate, Veliz was reliable with a .450 batting average.

Michael Kaatz, sr., 1B

Madisonville

Kaatz was clutch at the plate for the Mustangs as he finished the year with nearly as many RBIs as hits as he had 22 RBIs and 27 hits. The first-team all-district honoree batted .342 as a senior.

Blake Jones, sr., 2B

College Station

Jones did it all for the Cougars in 2023. The senior posted a .348 batting average with 23 hits, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases. He also pitched for College Station and worked 42.2 innings with a 1.96 ERA.

Rayce Hudson, sr., SS

Madisonville

Hudson impressed in his final go-around with the Mustangs. The senior pitcher and shortstop batted .347 with 26 hits, 11 RBIs, 23 runs and 21 stolen bases. On the mound, he was 5-4 with a 2.4 ERA and struck out 59.

Nathan Hodge, jr., 3B

A&M Consolidated

A first-team all-district selection, Hodge batted .305 with 18 RBIs and 17 runs. The junior also swiped seven bases during the season.

Austin Isom, fr., OF

Rudder

Isom didn’t shy away in his first year as a member of the Rudder baseball team. The freshman earned first-team all-district honors and batted .406 with 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Lane Sparks, sr., OF

Brenham

Sparks put together a 1.000 fielding percentage in his final season with the Cubs. The second-team all-district outfielder batted .365 with 34 stolen bases and 32 runs. He also pitched 48 innings with a 2.16 ERA.

Landon Thomas, fr., OF

Leon

Another freshman phenom in the Brazos Valley, Thomas was a first-team all-district selection for Leon. In his debut season, Thomas batted .346 with seven RBIs and eight runs.

Ryan Host, sr., UTL

Cameron Yoe

Host was the Swiss army knife on the diamond for the Yoemen in 2023. The District 19-3A utility player of the year batted .422 with 46 hits, 26 RBIs and 30 runs.

Rylan Hill, jr., DH

Bryan

The District 12-6A first-team all-district selection slugged his way through the season for the Vikings. Hill brought some power to the plate with a .349 batting average and 24 RBIs.

All-Brazos Valley Academic Team

Damian Castorena, Mumford – academic all-district, 92 GPA

Braxton Zeig, Mumford – 102 GPA, CR 1 of 44

Joseph Flores, Mumford – 98 GPA, CR 7 of 41, NHS, academic all-district

Blake Jones, College Station – Academic all-district

Aidan DeLeon, College Station – Academic all-district

Cade Bennett, College Station ­– Academic all-district

Wilson Stapp, College Station – Academic all-district

Vicente Veliz, Burton – 4.06 GPA, Salutatorian

Cade Hathorn, Madisonville – 95 GPA, CR 17 of 167, 960 SAT

Rayce Hudson, Madisonville – 96 GPA, CR 11 of 167, 20 ACT, 1120 SAT

Trent Murphy, Madisonville – 94 GPA, CR 36 of 167, 20 ACT, 1090 SAT

Cutter Smith, Madisonville – 95 GPA, CR 22 of 167, 1030 SAT

Ryan Buenger, Anderson-Shiro – Valedictorian, CR 1 of 56, 97.7 GPA, 1290 SAT, 30 ACT

Ryan Host, Cameron – 106 GPA, CR 10 of 108, 1280 SAT, 27 ACT

Dillan Akin, Cameron – 106 GPA, CR 11 of 108, 21 ACT

Landen Greene, Cameron – 104 GPA, CR 16 of 108, 1020 SAT, 20 ACT

Tyler Prince, Brazos Christian – academic all-state, 4.46 GPA, NHS secretary.

Cooper Fisher, Centerville – 98 GPA

Matthew Lightsey, Allen Academy – 3.7059 GPA, HHS

Mason Williams, Allen Academy - 3.7611 GPA, NHS

To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — grade-point average, CR — class rank, NHS — National Honor Society, THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association, THSBCA — Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. SAT, PSAT, ACT — College entrance exams.