IOLA — Baseball was the last thing on Easton Evans’ mind six years ago as he lay in a hospital bed, stuck in an intensive care unit for 41 days while doctors decided the fate of his left leg.

Six years later, Evans and his injured left leg are still together, though the journey hasn’t been easy for the recent Iola graduate who just finished a stellar senior season helping lead the upstart Bulldog baseball team to the area round of the Class 2A playoffs.

“For a while I thought I was never going to play again, because I was in the hospital for two months, 40 days in ICU,” Evans said of his UTV accident in 2017. “I’ve had over 25 surgeries. For a while there I wasn’t supposed to keep my leg. They said I probably wasn’t going to be able to.”

But keep it he did, and it didn’t take him too long to start doing something with it.

The injury

Evans grew up in Iola playing several sports, including basketball in Little Dribblers and baseball in Little League. He got good enough at baseball to begin playing with traveling teams, and the youngster named after the famous Easton baseball bats seemed destined to be a leader one day on the local high school’s varsity teams.

But destiny took a turn on Sept. 1, 2017, during a dove hunting trip near Sabinal about 60 miles west of San Antonio. Evans suffered a massive leg injury in a side-by-side accident that forced emergency medical personnel to fly him to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

“He broke his femur all the way down to his [knee], destroyed every growth plate in his left leg,” said Red Evans, Easton’s father. “His ankle was just barely ... it was crushed. He has no ankle. They fused it together, so it’s just basically a ball.”

It’s a lucky thing Easton has an ankle at all.

“At one time at the beginning of the deal they were talking amputation,” Red said.

When the helicopter delivered Easton to doctors at University Hospital, they first went to work saving his life — he had lost a lot of blood from the accident. Then they tried to save his left leg.

“They put him straight into surgery to start cleaning it, and they told us that night they could possibly save it, but at the end of all this, he might wish that they had gone ahead and just taken it, because of what he was going to have to go through,” said Emily Evans, Easton’s mother who was home in Iola when the accident happened.

Easton came out of the original surgery OK and went into ICU. He kept his leg, but he was years away from returning to the baseball diamond.

“I couldn’t walk,” Easton said. “I was in a wheelchair ... it was like a step process, wheelchair, crutches ....” Evans would continue to progress in his rehabilitation and ditch the crutches but never for long. “And then I’d have another surgery, and I’d go back on crutches again before I could start walking. It felt like I was advancing and going and going, and then I’d have to take a step back.”

That process continued for years, and Easton’s desire to get back into sports grew and grew until he joined the eighth grade basketball team as a glorified mascot.

“I remember it was so frustrating, just watching everybody else have fun,” Easton said. “I always liked to play basketball.”

But now he was hobbling on a gimpy left leg, left 3 inches shorter after the accident. Easton could still shoot free throws, could even spot up on the perimeter and shoot from outside, but ...

“Just running down the court, I was not running down the court,” he said.

Frustrating for sure. Easton rarely got any playing time, and when he did, it only came with seconds left on the clock and the Bulldogs comfortably in the lead. Many of the people watching probably felt sorry for him.

They didn't need to. Easton was back in the game. Glorified mascot or not, he had found a way to get back into a uniform, back on the bench, back with his buddies, and it wouldn’t be long before he was contributing in a much larger way despite the lurch in his giddy-up.

Playing again

Over time, the accident that stopped Easton’s athletic career as a 13-year-old became less wall and more speed bump — at first a pretty big one, but four years later as he began his junior season on Iola’s varsity baseball team, Easton started feeling a power surge through his bat.

“First game of junior year it was in Leon,” Easton said. “I went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and another double, and it was like, I can kinda swing the stick right now.”

Easton hit over .500 that season, and his emergence as a leader for Iola continued in 2023 under new Bulldogs head coach Lance Dobbins.

At first, Dobbins admits he wasn’t sure how well a kid like Easton would fit into his plans for Iola. Dobbins knows baseball if he knows anything, and the 1991 Bryan graduate, former college and pro baseball player and longtime MLB scout likes to run a scrappy offense with a team that can bunt, steal, hit-and-run and — to put it frankly — use its legs. How well is a player still dealing with an injury as bad as Evans’ going to work on a team like that?

But Dobbins kept an open mind about his new senior pitcher/first baseman who still hobbles just a bit as he rounds the bases, wearing a brace on his lower left leg and a small lift in his left shoe.

“Easton doesn’t want anyone to treat him any differently than anyone else, so I can honestly tell you not once did I ever coach around him,” Dobbins said. “We managed pinch runners if it was the right situation. If not, he ran the bases. He was a baseball player.”

A dang good one according to the numbers.

Easton went 9-4 on the mound this season with a 1.89 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 68 innings. The Bulldogs’ ace also helped power Iola’s offense, hitting .389 with 47 RBIs from either the third or fourth hole in the batting order.

And despite the clunky left leg, Easton manned his spot at first base well enough to be a full-time starter in the field when he wasn’t pitching.

“I loved watching him play first base,” Emily said. “Everyone was always amazed at his abilities to stretch, doing the full splits to get the ball. Not many got past him. Onlookers gasped as he would drop down in the splits and scoop the ball up. I joked about it being his ‘bionic’ leg.”

Easton’s ability to stay on the field full time made filling out the lineup card easier for Dobbins. The Bulldogs started five freshmen last season, and you can bet penciling in Easton at first base and in the three hole gave the first-year head coach a sense of ease.

But the fun for Dobbins came when it was Easton’s turn to pitch. As the season progressed, the former Triple-A pitcher who made a living as a scout studying pitchers and their art quickly grew a relationship with his senior ace that proved almost too good to be true at times.

“When he was on the mound, he was so much fun to call pitches for, because I could see him ... and I think he would tell you the same thing ... we almost could read each others’ minds,” Dobbins said. “We found ourselves on the same page so many times to where almost it was just looks that we connected with and understood. There was an enormous amount of trust.”

So much trust that Dobbins, a master student of pitch sequencing and disciple of Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, would look to the mound in crucial situations and say two words to Easton, two words he never thought he would say to one of his pitchers.

Your pitch.

“I had coached a lot of travel ball, elite travel ball guys, and very few times in big situations would I say, hey, your pitch. It’s your call,” said Dobbins, who also served as Brazos Christian’s assistant coach from 2006-08. “I found myself towards the end of the season in big situations ... I would holler at [Easton], your call. Your pitch. And I can’t think of too many opportunities that he didn’t go with what my gut was telling me he should go with.”

From 41 days in ICU with the fate of his left leg in the balance to balancing on that same left leg six years later after delivering a fastball, curveball or devastating change-up with the fate of his Bulldogs in the balance, Easton did it. He wanted to play again, to be part of a team again, and he did it, living out the kind of senior season most high school athletes dream about.

But how hard was it? How did a kid who couldn’t run up and down a basketball court during the 2018-19 school year grow into the foundation of a 2A varsity baseball team by 2023?

Steady climb back

A year removed from his 2017 leg injury, Easton got a taste of sports again playing on Iola’s eighth grade boys basketball team. But just a taste. He could do little more with his left leg than stand on it.

Then that summer he traveled back to San Antonio’s University Hospital, a tedious task considering it was for his 25th surgery since the UTV accident (25th or more — Easton and his parents have lost count). The surgery performed on July 25, 2019, proved to be particularly painful but arguably the most important for Easton’s athletic career. In an effort to keep him from growing taller, doctors had to shut off growth in both of his legs. That meant cutting into his healthy leg.

“They had to slow down the growing in my right leg, too,” Easton said, pointing to a spot near his right knee. “They put two screws in here. This is actually what hurt the most, just the screws in this leg. I always felt them.”

The screws in the right leg eventually came out, and when they did, Easton’s legs no longer had the capacity to grow. His athletic career, however, was about to sprout new roots.

By the time the next baseball season rolled around, Easton was ready for more than a token spot at the end of the bench. He began playing for Iola’s JV baseball team in the spring of 2020. Actually playing.

“I just wanted to join the team,” Easton said. “I just wanted to play, and maybe they would let me play a little bit.”

Iola’s baseball coach at the time, Schulenburg head coach Isaiah Barrera, added Easton to the JV squad and found a role for him.

“He had me pitch a little bit,” Easton said. “That’s the only thing I really did. I just pitched, because I couldn’t really run the bases or hit. I would just pitch and [tried] always to throw strikes. Just throw strikes. That was my job.”

Easton enjoyed contributing on the mound. He could push off his good right leg to generate power but had to fall on his injured leg — brace, fused ankle and all — and that took time to handle.

“It put a lot of stress on [the left leg], especially because I couldn’t really balance myself when I landed, so I had to figure out ways around that,” Easton said. “At that time I didn’t have a lift either ... so I was always off-balance.”

Clunky as his pitching delivery could be, Easton didn’t care. He was pitching for the Bulldogs, wearing the maroon and white in a more meaningful way, and even the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to stop him now.

His freshman season got cut short by the virus, but a year later he was pitching for the varsity team and finding ways to get on the field, to get a bat back in his hands. New Iola coach Blaine Trent plugged in Easton at first base and in the batting order.

“He saw that I could actually play a little bit,” Easton said. “Running ... it was not the best, which we found ways around that. If I was pitching, I could get pinch-run for, but if I wasn’t pitching, I could always get one pinch-runner ... and then after that I just had to run the bases.”

It took time for Easton and his doctors to figure out he needed a lift in his shoe — a 3/4-inch lift that he continues to use. That helped, but mostly Easton figured things out the hard way, by trial and error as he learned how to coordinate his movements around the injury.

“This is why I love this kid,” Dobbins said while listening to Easton describe his athletic progression from the 2017 injury to his 2023 senior season. “I want people to know the perseverance it took. When I heard the whole story the first time, I cried.”

Climb speeds up

The story with a happy ending now starts building steam, for Easton proved to coaches, teammates, family and friends that he could play baseball again in the spring of 2021. Then he proved it to the Brazos Valley Renegades during tryouts that summer and made their traveling team.

Then he proved it to himself.

“That’s when I started feeling like I can play,” Easton said of his run with the Renegades. “I can compete with these guys.”

Easton pitched and played first base for the Renegades, a program run by Duane Faltysek since 1994 that features some of the best young players around the area. Virtually everybody in the Brazos Valley who knows anything about youth baseball has heard of the Renegades, which is based in the Bryan-College Station area and fields multiple teams across ages ranging from 12 to 17.

Playing for the Renegades helped Easton realize his value on the field. He also began running a bit faster that summer.

“It was getting better,” Easton said. “My trick is just put your head down and run as fast as you can. Don’t even look up.”

And don’t worry too much about what it looks like to others.

“I tried not to let it bother me,” Easton said of his running motion. “It doesn’t bother me anymore. I’m over that.”

Full of confidence from his summer with the Renegades, Easton returned to Iola ready for his junior season on the Bulldogs’ varsity. He hit near .570 that season and progressed in all phases of the game. That included in his ability to lead, something he knew he was going to need as a senior.

“I felt like I needed to do a lot better this year,” Easton said of the 2023 season. “I needed to step up my game, be a leader, just put it all in because this is my last year ... try my hardest, work my hardest during practice.”

With Easton playing the role of ace pitcher and team leader and first-year coach Dobbins at the helm, the Bulldogs entered play in a stacked District 26-2A with outside expectations relatively low.

Mumford won the district title and reached the regional semifinals, while Burton finished second and advanced three rounds into the playoffs. Iola, meanwhile, was working with its fourth coach in four years and a lineup dominated by freshmen, so to finish third probably felt like as big an achievement as the Bulldogs could hope for. But they weren’t done.

Easton struck out seven over seven innings and held 25-2A runner-up West Hardin to one run on three hits and three walks in Iola’s 11-1 victory to open its Class 2A bi-district series. Easton threw a complete game with 53 strikes over 87 pitches to put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat heading into Game 2, and Iola drove into the area playoffs by putting away the Oilers 11-7 in the second game.

Iola fell to Johnson City in area, losing 10-0 and 2-0, but by then, the right-hander with the clunky left leg had cemented his legacy in Iola sports history. Easton survived a horrific UTV accident, countless surgeries and a long road of rehabilitation to reach a point of marked success in the game of baseball. His playing career is over, but he proved a lot in a relatively short time.

Now he and his left leg have one more surgery to go.

A final surgery

Easton’s journey to a healthy life with two working legs is not over. Maybe it never will be, but he’s not had a surgery since the summer of 2019 and he’s proven the work of his San Antonio-based doctors sound. They seized the growth plates in his injured left leg, did the same in his right leg and capped his height at 5-foot-11 during that last surgery. It worked, and Easton is living a happy, fulfilling life. He plans to start college at Blinn in Bryan this fall with an aim at becoming a coach.

But his doctors have a little more work to do.

“I still haven’t had my final surgery,” Easton said. “I have to get my leg extended.”

Part of the reason why is to gain full balance between his two legs. He wears the 3/4-inch lift in his left shoe to help with that, but it’s not enough.

“I’m off still right now with the lift by about an inch or so,” Easton said.

That means one more surgery to help lengthen his left leg, a surgery he could’ve had during one of the previous three summers. Problem was he kept throwing and hitting the baseball so well that his family struggled to pry him from the diamond.

“I’ve had chances to do it,” Easton said. “We always said we’re going to do it in the summer, but I want to play baseball. I don’t want to sit out.”

Easton played. The final surgery waited. His parents were probably happy to give him a break from the surgery table and in the meantime loving the chance to watch their son grow into a dynamite baseball player.

“It was great just knowing everything he’s gone through and reaching this point, the leadership role he stepped into this year,” Red said of watching Easton’s senior season. “His role this year was critical being the No. 1 pitcher on the team and batting in the heart of the lineup all year.”

Easton’s injury and subsequent recovery produced a leader for the Iola baseball team. It also served as a rallying point for the Evans family. It even brought together a small town.

“The community here at Iola, the fundraisers and the donations ... I mean, we had people doing everything,” Red said. “While we were in San Antonio, they came and mowed our yard and just took care of whatever we needed, so we can’t speak more highly about our little community.”

The Evanses were lucky to have Iola’s support. Surely that support was Iola’s way of saying how lucky it was to have the Evanses. And while Easton’s playing career is over, you get the feeling he’s not done overcoming the odds, both big and small.

“We’ve been just so blessed in so many ways to even have our son, have him still with us,” Emily said.