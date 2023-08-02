Bailey Deramus has been hired as Rudder's head baseball coach.

Deramus was a multi-sport athlete at Burton and played baseball at Blinn from 2018-20. He spent the last three seasons with the Texas A&M baseball program as a student-manager and bullpen catcher.

"Deramus has amazing baseball IQ and is excellent at building relationships," former A&M coach Rob Childress said in a Bryan ISD release. "He will do a great job at Rudder High School."

Deramus replaces Chase Sanford who was Rudder's coach from 2017-23, but left for a job in the private sector.

Deramus graduated from A&M with a bachelor of science in history.

Last season, the Rangers were 5-19 overall and 2-12 in District 21-5A.