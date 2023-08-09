Cut Lance Dobbins in half and you’re liable to find some Rawlings twine and a Diamond rubber core inside the man.

Whatever else he may be, Dobbins is 100% baseball.

The former Bryan Viking, college and minor league pitcher and longtime MLB scout recently finished his first season as Iola’s head baseball coach. It’s the latest stop on a lifelong journey in the game he grew to love at a young age, a love first nurtured by trips to games with his grandfather and uncles and sessions playing catch with his grandmother in the back yard.

And while this latest stop is just one of many, it’s also turning out to be the most fun.

“We have people show up at a baseball game that haven’t had a kid here in 10 years or a set of grandparents that hasn’t had a grandchild here for 10 or 15 years, but yet we have people lined up down the side of the field,” Dobbins said. “They support in ways that, man, I didn’t know high schools got that kind of support anymore, so it was fun. It was fun to watch.”

Dobbins enjoyed being in the middle of it and fit the part. Wearing wraparound shades, goatee and the Bulldog maroon and white, he looks like a quintessential Texas high school coach. And he’s of the love ’em and hug ’em kind, blending a bit of old-school philosophy with his more gentle nature as he turns the personal connections a coach gets to make with his players, their parents, the school and its surrounding community into the foundation of Iola baseball.

“He was a godsend,” said Red Evans, father of Easton Evans, Iola’s ace pitcher and starting first baseman last season. “In Easton’s four years in high school he had four different coaches, and when Dobbins came in ... not only his baseball knowledge but now that we know him on a personal level ... we can’t speak more highly of him and his family.”

In one short season Dobbins has settled into his latest perch in the game of baseball. With his wide smile and soft-spoken manner, he’s what many might describe as a teddy bear of a man, and Iola is reaping the benefit of having him on its side.

But make no mistake: Dobbins hasn’t always been seen as a calming influence or friendly face. Not by the guys who had to climb into a batter’s box, look to the pitcher’s mound and face him eye-to-eye.

“He was a pretty big guy size-wise, and when he was on the mound, he was an imposing player,” said Robert Holzweiss, acting director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. “When you got up there, you knew he could fire it, but he could mix it up, too, and you really needed to be on top of it in order to get a hit.”

Holzweiss faced Dobbins at old Travis Park — now Edible Field — during one of the Bulldog coach’s other stops in baseball. He’s had several, and it all began about 30 miles southwest of Bulldog Field in Bryan.

BEGINNINGS

Dobbins lists numerous baseball influences, but the source of the love came from family. His parents split up at a young age, and Dobbins’ grandparents took over, teaching him baseball with help from his uncles Billy Ebner and Roland Harrison.

“I was very fortunate,” Dobbins said. “I had a bunch of men that early on brought baseball to me.”

And one special lady, too.

“It was my Mamaw who was the baseball fanatic and would go out and sit and play catch with me,” said Dobbins, who lived with his grandparents from age 2 or 3 until 14.

Dobbins also makes a point to mention former Bryan North Little League coach Gary Guest and family friend Joe John Stratta as other early influences. He doesn’t have proof, but Dobbins believes Guest and Stratta helped pay for his summer ball expenses.

Dobbins eventually joined the baseball team at Bryan High School and spent a little time pitching until he settled in at catcher during his sophomore season. He remained there as a junior, but a bit of magic lived in his right arm, and Vikings head coach Paul Holzhaus let him return to the mound as a senior in 1991.

Smart move, Coach.

Bryan struggled to a 3-10 start in 1991 but caught fire in District 16-5A play, winning nine straight league games over one stretch. Dobbins played the role of ace. He pitched the Vikings back into the playoffs, throwing a three-hit shutout against Langham Creek in a 2-0 victory that ended Bryan’s five-year postseason hiatus. Then he pitched Bryan to a district championship, tossing a four-hit shutout in a 10-0 victory over Cypress Creek that clinched the Vikings’ first league title in 14 years. Then Dobbins pitched Bryan to its first playoff victory in 14 years, helping the team overcome a clunky start to earn the win as the Vikings topped Conroe 2-1 in the Class 5A bi-district round.

Based almost entirely on that senior season, Dobbins earned a chance to pitch in college for Hill in Hillsboro. He spent two seasons with the Rebels, transferred to Tarleton State, lasted just a semester there but found a roster spot with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Again Dobbins did enough to impress during his two seasons at Alabama and earned a shot at the next level. He pitched in the minor leagues in Albany, New York, in 1995, in Meridian, Mississippi, in 1995-96, then in Tucson, Arizona, in 1997-98 with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He sat out 1999 after shoulder surgery, and during that year everything changed, specifically on Aug. 30, 1999, when his first son Hunter was born.

Dobbins wanted to be the father he never had, and Hunter now gave him that opportunity. So when he and his healthy shoulder loaded up for the 2000 season and headed west from Bryan to Arizona on Valentine’s Day, he made it about 25 miles.

“I get to Caldwell and I turn around,” Dobbins said.

His playing career was over.

“I didn’t want baseball nearly as much as I wanted to be his dad.”

TRANSITIONS

Dobbins did something financially smart while he pitched in the minor leagues. He started a business. Dobbins Medical & Commercial Construction would eventually become his day job. Or one of them.

Dobbins also did something professionally smart while in the minors. He made connections and an impression with his baseball savvy. When he hung up his cleats, a friend and former Diamondback official who had moved to the Tampa Bay Rays asked him if he’d like to pick up a clipboard and stay in the game as a scout.

At first, Dobbins balked.

“I told him I don’t want to be on the road,” Dobbins said. “I understand what it takes, [but] I’m giving up baseball to be with my kid.”

The job, however, wasn’t a traditional scouting role that would send Dobbins all over the country. Instead, he scouted one pitcher at a time with limited travel. He did that for several years then phased into doing risk-assessment for the draft, involving even less travel as he watched video of pitchers at home in Bryan looking for potential injury issues with each player.

“I loved it,” Dobbins said, emphasizing a theme with him: enjoying the chance to make human connections.

He held the scouting job until 2018 but began phasing out of it in part because MLB scouting methods changed.

“It became more of ... I use the term ‘cattle call,’” Dobbins said.

Teams began rounding up large numbers of players and signing them in mass for relatively little money, Dobbins says. If the player took the money, he forfeited his right to go to college and improve his skills while improving his professional stock.

“It was really hard for me to sit and talk to kids and try to sell them on something that I knew they were going to run out of money in 10 months,” Dobbins. “And then where are you? You’ve given up your opportunity to play college ball.”

As Dobbins’ MLB scouting career winded down, however, he found ways to continue the one-on-one connections in the game by serving as an offseason pitching instructor for NCAA Division I programs. Schools would send players to him in Bryan, and he would work with them for a short spell then send them on their way.

Dobbins also spent a short stint as an assistant coach at Brazos Christian, and he more recently took a position with The Lab BCS as its pitching instructor. He loves the game, loves being involved anyway he can, and early during his time scouting for the Rays, Dobbins got much of the baseball fix he missed no longer being a player.

But the itch to play can sometimes be irresistible, and like many a former player before and after, Dobbins found his way back into a uniform.

SIDE ROAD

With a newborn baby to look after and two careers going at the same time, Dobbins became a bit of a local legend in Brazos Valley baseball circles during the early 2000s for his work in the Bryan-College Station 25-and-older league.

A circuit of every level of player from rookie misfit to former professional — Dobbins and former Texas A&M pitcher Trey Moore were two of those past pros — the league served as a perfect conduit to the game for guys who couldn’t get the diamond fix they were looking for playing slow-pitch softball. No offense to that recreational activity, but if you were lucky enough to face Dobbins, Moore, Carl Frantzen, Keith Sitton, Curtis Chiles, Brent Zwerneman and a few of the league’s other pitchers from 2000-09, you’d understand there was nothing recreational about the B-CS 25+ league when it came time to hit. Stuff got real, as they say, and Dobbins’ razor-sharp fastballs he claims were still hitting the low 90s at the time rarely got touched by the rag-tag group of weekend warriors flailing their Eastons and Louisville Slugger TPXes at them.

By then Dobbins had retired from pro ball as a player, a decision that had practically made itself. But playing in any capacity? Not quite. Not yet. He’d take the hill at Travis Park, and the pilot light would burst inside him, sparking a fire opposing players could feel 60 feet, 6 inches away.

“He had a game face that he put on, and that was part of his game,” Holzweiss said. “He wanted to get in your head that way.”

Dobbins formed the B-CS 25+ league’s most formidable 1-2 pitching duo alongside Frantzen on the Rockies. That team and those two pitchers often made Sunday afternoons a little uneasy for whoever had drawn their number that week on the league schedule.

“You knew when you were going to the park that he was throwing,” said Rob Stewart, now a senior loan officer with Assurance Financial in Lafayette, Louisiana, who worked for the Texas A&M athletics department and played shortstop for the B-CS 25+ league’s Astros during the early 2000s. “It was one of those things where you were mentally getting ready for that game before you went to the park. You knew you weren’t going to get many pitches to hit, so you needed to make sure that you didn’t miss the ones that you did get, because he was difficult to hit. He threw hard, but he wasn’t going to make very many mistakes.”

Both Frantzen and Dobbins were arguably the league’s hardest throwers, but most would agree Dobbins was the more polished pitcher. Makes sense. He’d pitched professionally after all. But there’s less agreement about which of his pitches were the hardest to hit — some say fastball, others the breaking stuff.

“He had a nasty slider, and I couldn’t touch it because I suck at hitting,” said Holzweiss, a pitcher/catcher/first baseman for the Cubs who was a much better hitter than he gives himself credit for. But he’s right about one thing: Dobbins had his number with that breaking pitch.

“He knew it, and every time he threw it, it wasn’t a strike and I’d swing at it,” Holzweiss said. “I would’ve needed a tennis racquet to hit that thing.”

It didn’t get easier for Holzweiss when the roles reversed and he had to pitch against the Rockies.

“They had a pretty imposing lineup,” Holzweiss said. “They had about three guys who could really swat the ball, and I always pitched around [Dobbins].”

Dobbins remembers his days in the B-CS 25+ league. Fun times, no doubt.

But the desire to play that still burned inside him amounted to no more than a matchstick compared to the bigger, real-life fires burning around him. He had a young family to provide for, a medical construction business to attend to and then there was the scouting gig, his personal conduit to the professional game he’d left behind as a player.

Eventually, real life won out, and Dobbins gave up playing for good. He still had his baseball fix as a scout with the Rays. He found another one serving as the assistant baseball coach at Brazos Christian from 2006-08 under head coach Rick Osbourne, and with the Eagles, he got to do one of the things he loves most.

Call pitches.

PITCHING STUDIES

Long before Dobbins became an MLB scout, he became a student of the art of pitching. It likely goes back to his earliest trips to Bob Bond Park as a kid, and those studies surely ramped up when he began catching for the Vikings and relaying pitch calls from Holzhaus to his teammates on the mound.

Then he went to Hill and met Tim Tadlock, currently the Texas Tech head coach who was a Rebels’ assistant during Dobbins’ time in Hillsboro. Tadlock proved particularly important more as a “big brother” than a baseball guru — Dobbins’ grandfather and stepfather both died in the fall of his freshman season, and he says Tadlock kept him from “going down the wrong path.”

Tadlock became a good friend, a fishing buddy, and years later when Dobbins’ son Hunter graduated from Rudder, Hunter headed to Lubbock to play for Tadlock and his Red Raiders. Hunter is still in the game, by the way, pitching for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

Through Tadlock, Dobbins also met Skip Johnson. Now the Oklahoma head coach, Johnson was an assistant at Navarro at the time, and it’s Johnson who served as Dobbins’ baseball guru.

“You come across those people in your field that when they talk, you need to be smart enough to shut your mouth and listen,” Dobbins said. “Skip’s that guy. He’s probably forgotten more about pitching than any of us will ever know.”

Johnson took over as Navarro’s head coach in 1994 and remained in Corsicana until moving to Texas as Augie Garrido’s pitching coach in 2007. He left for Oklahoma in 2017 and became the Sooners’ head coach in 2018.

Johnson’s work with the Bulldogs first caught Dobbins’ attention.

“Whenever we would play Navarro, I sat and literally wrote down his pitch sequencing, because he was calling pitches,” Dobbins said. “It wasn’t like I was trying to grab them and give them to our guys. I wanted to know.”

Dobbins would note the type of batter and game situation for each at-bat then keep track of each pitch type and location.

“For three games I got to do that,” Dobbins said. “I wrote all of those sequences down, and I kept those sequences forever.”

He still has them, along with notes made watching Johnson call pitches for the Longhorns. That knowledge is as important to him now as ever, along with the experience he built as a player, the experiences he had scouting and coaching one-on-one or at Brazos Christian, all of those innings and games, practice sessions and video sessions, the baseball learning building and building until it becomes so dense it can’t help but turn into wisdom.

Dobbins is a walking library of baseball instruction. It would almost be a waste if in his early 50s he decided to stay “semi-retired” as he puts it, but that’s not the case. Somebody else wanted to put all of that knowledge, experience and wisdom to use, and when Iola came calling, he answered.

OUT THEN BACK IN

It took about 48 hours for Dobbins to go from semi-retired to the head coach of the Iola baseball program. He says he was coming back from a bird-hunting trip in Kansas with his younger son Brody when the call first came last December. He spoke with his family, got a bit of coaxing from some friends and took the job.

Dobbins had spent countless hours coaching and instructing baseball, but he had never been the head coach of a varsity team before. He committed to Iola’s administration for five years and was confident he knew how to run a high school program. Still, he wasn’t sure how his new players would accept him when he first addressed the team.

“I said I’m here for five years, and I know you don’t know me, but what I can promise you is if you’ll stack hands with me that we’ll build this and we’ll make this a program that in five, 10, 15 years you’ll be proud to turn around and point at and say, you know what? I was the class that helped build that,” Dobbins said.

“Didn’t really know what to expect,” Dobbins added. “Didn’t know if that would get any buy-in at all. To say the least, these kids at this school are remarkable is the understatement of ever. They all stacked hands like it was never an issue, and we went forward, and it was such a fun process.”

One of things that got Dobbins to take the position at Iola was his son Brody tearing up at the thought of getting to play for his dad. His dad tears up now just thinking about it, and it’s going to happen soon. Brody will be a freshman next season, and by all accounts he has the tools to be an immediate impact player for the Bulldogs.

And Dobbins isn’t afraid to start a freshman. He started five in his first season at Iola, including catcher Weston Rubion. Weston’s twin brother Ryan also pitched and played infield, and they helped the team finish third in District 26-2A then sweep its bi-district playoff series against West Hardin.

“We already knew Lance when he got the job, because Ryan and Weston had been taking pitching lessons from him at The Lab,” said Bobby Rubion, Ryan and Weston’s father. “So we knew him, and the boys like him a lot.”

Overall the Bulldogs took to their new coach well enough to have a good Year 1. Now Iola is ready for more.

“I believe everybody has high expectations,” Bobby Rubion said of the 2024 season and beyond. “Time will tell. It’s baseball, but I think there are high expectations. With so many young players playing this last year and having some success, I think that bodes well for the future.”

And Rubion points to Brody Dobbins’ incoming freshman class as another infusion of new life in the program. Few things can get a sports fan excited like talented newcomers. Iola has some on the way, but the Bulldogs also have a coach returning for Year 2, and that may be what has everybody involved excited the most.

“We’ve been through this with switching out baseball coaches for the last four years, and as soon as we met Coach Dobbins and watched a few games and listened to Easton speak of him, we knew that it was definitely a blessing ... like this is why we’ve been through these trials with these other coaches,” said Emily Evans, Easton Evans’ mother. “We were waiting for Coach Dobbins to get to Iola, and now we’re excited because hopefully he’ll stick around for our younger son.”