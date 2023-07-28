Magnolia West senior pitcher/catcher Caylon Dygert was the player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A baseball team.

Dygert went 14-0 with an 0.47 ERA in helping the Mustangs to the state title. Magnolia West’s James Ellwanger was the team’s more known player heading into the season. Ellwanger went 12-2 with a 0.92 ERA and 141 strikeouts, but Dygert had the slightly better season. He helped Magnolia West win District 21-5A, which includes A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder. Dygert batted .366 with 20 RBIs, throwing out nine runners and picking off another.

Several Texas A&M signees or pledges also earned all-state honors on the 5A team, which was announced Thursday, and the 6A squad, which was named Friday.

Pearland senior first baseman Caden Ferraro, Flower Mound junior outfielder Sam Erickson and Flower Mound junior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez were first-team picks in 6A. Ferraro batted .389 with 14 doubles and 27 RBIs. Erickson batted .421 with nine homers, 43 runs and 30 RBIs. Rodriguez batted .420 with 39 RBIs. Erickson and Rodriguez helped the Jaguars win state. Cypress Woods senior outfielder Brady Sullivan (.363, 46 R, 31 RBIs) made the third team, while Southlake Carroll senior pitcher Tyler White (7-0, 1.31 ERA, 67.1 IP, 92 Ks) and Flower Mound Marcus senior outfielder Caden Sorrell (.347, 7 HRs, 29 RBIs) earned honorable mention.

Friendswood senior first baseman Boots Landry was a first-team pick in 5A. He batted .455 with nine homers and 41 RBIs. Corpus Christi Ray senior shortstop Jack Bell (.350, 51 R, 9 2Bs, 8 3Bs, 7 HRs, 37 RBIs) and Fort Worth Wyatt junior catcher Jorvorski Lane Jr. (.493, 51 R, 19 XBHs, 23 RBIs) were second-team picks. Whitehouse junior pitcher Michael Dudolski (12-1, 1.26 ERA, 104 Ks, 89 IP) made the third team, and Frisco Independence junior shortstop Wyatt Sanford (36 SBs) earned honorable mention.