Lowry, the 20-3A most valuable player, batted .553 with 46 runs batted in for the 26-3 Lions. Host batted .422 with 26 RBIs for 22-13 Yoemen. Franklin junior first baseman Eric Gomez and Cameron senior third baseman Landen Greene each earned honorable mention. Gomez batted .360 with 34 RBIs. Greene batted .329 with 24 RBIs.

McIntire, a junior pitcher/shortstop, was 12-1 on the mound with a 0.45 ERA. He also batted .412 with 16 doubles and 34 runs batted in to lead the Yellowjackets to the state title. Jones, a senior pitcher/outfielder, was 10-2 on the mound with a 0.97 ERA. The left-hander struck out 144 in 79 innings. The Texas Tech signee and 18th-round draft pick of the New York Mets also batted .490 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.