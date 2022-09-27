Balanced attack helps College Station volleyball team down Rudder in three sets

Slow starts have become somewhat of a trend for the College Station volleyball team, and Tuesday’s District 21-5A match with Rudder was no different.

But the Lady Cougars used a balanced attack in the second and third sets to sweep the Lady Rangers 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 at Cougar Gym.

“We’re frustrating at times, but then we kind of pull it together and find ourselves and settle into matches,” College Station head coach Ashley Davis said. “There’s a lot of that, and it’s the first time we’ve been at home in a minute, so we’re just happy to get the win in front of our home crowd.”

Outside hitter Avery Psencik paced the Lady Cougars (22-14, 4-2) with 17 kills, followed by outside hitter Marcella Deer’s 10. Middle blocker Addison Jennings stepped up in the second set to record four of her five kills to go with a team-high four blocks. Ava Martindale had a team-high 27 digs.

A 5-0 College Station run helped push the Lady Cougars ahead early in the first set with a string of kills by Carson Thiebaud, Riley Newton and Psencik. Rudder (29-11, 1-5) countered later in the set with a 4-0 run to take a 14-13 lead on a block by middle blocker Paris Mitchell. But a long rally for the Lady Cougars’ 17th point of the set sparked another run that helped College Station win the frame.

The second set was a dominating effort that saw College Station record 12 kills, three blocks and three aces. While the Lady Cougars attacked from both sides of the net, Jennings stood out as the spark that gave them their momentum.

Setter Blair Thiebaud played a key role in the second set and finished with 15 assists overall.

“We were very unpredictable,” Psencik said. “They didn’t know where the ball was going to go, and I thought we did a really good job with that. [Thiebaud] is really good at changing it up, so we’re always ready for that.”

Rudder presented a little more of a challenge early in the third set, but College Station used an 8-0 run in the middle of the frame to build a lead the Lady Rangers couldn’t overcome.

Rudder outside hitter Londyn Singleton had seven kills and 12 digs, while Neeley Rutledge had six kills and nine digs. Paris Mitchell had five kills. Setter Reagan Aponte had 19 assists and 20 digs, and Kimora Maxey had four blocks.

“In the first set, we missed some serves at some unfortunate times, or maybe that would have flipped the other way,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “In the second set, [College Station] just got in a rhythm and they are so physically strong. That’s just a huge difference for us. ... I felt like that was the difference in the match. We battled. We played so hard and had a lot of really long rallies and great points, but I really thought the physical strength was the difference.”

As the first half of district play draws to a close, Davis said the goal was picking up that fourth win. But for Psencik and her teammates, bragging rights over your crosstown friends is a great perk.

“I was just ready to go at them,” Psencik said. “This is another district game, and Rudder’s very athletic. They made incredible plays, and I was ready to go at them and give them a run for their money.”

• NOTES — College Station won the JV match 25-20, 25-13, the freshman A match 25-14, 25-10 and the freshman B match 25-14, 25-16.