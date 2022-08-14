B-CS volleyball Saturday roundup; Rudder 5th in Tyler; St. Joseph & Bryan split; CS & Consol each drop a pair

• Rudder finishes fifth in Tyler ISD tourney: The Rudder volleyball team finished fifth in the three-day 32-team Tyler ISD tournament.

The Lady Rangers (10-1) suffered their first loss in Saturday’s morning match, falling to Pleasant Grove 24-26, 25-23, 25-17. Rudder bounced back to defeated Beckville 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and Van 25-21, 25-18.

Reagan Aponte led Rudder on Saturday with 69 assists, 14 kills and 28 digs. She was supported by Londyn Singleton (26 kills, 39 digs), Kimora Maxey (21 kills), Allison Layton (-13 kills, 7 blocks), Neeley Rutledge (21 digs, 5 aces) and Gabby Baker (60 digs).

• Consol, College Station drop matches: The A&M Consolidated and College Station volleyball teams ended play in the Katy-Cy-Fair tournament with each suffering a pair of losses Saturday. The CS Lady Cougars lost in the Silver Bracket to Katy Cinco Ranch 25-23, 25-23 and Houston Stratford 25-22, 25-20. Consol fell in Round 4, Flight 3 to Katy Jordan 25-22, 25-20 and Tomball Memorial 25-22, 25-14, 25-17.

• Lady Viking split in Pearland: The Bryan Viking volleyball team split a pair of matches at the John Turner Classic in Pearland. The Lady Vikings in Flight 3 play beat Dayton 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, but lost to New Caney Porter 25-20, 25-21.

• St. Joseph splits matches: The St. Joseph volleyball team split a pair of matches at the Galveston O’Connell tournament on Saturday in the gold bracket. The Lady Eagles lost to Houston Village School 25-22, 21-25, 15-9 and defeated Allen Academy 25-17, 25-17.

On Friday, St. Joseph defeated Tyler Grace Community 25-17, 26-24; Houston Cristo Rey 25-17, 25-15; and Alvord 25-12, 25-13.

Senior outside hitter Clare Najvar made the all-tournament team.

St. Joseph (5-2) will play play host to Somerville at 6 p.m. Monday.

— Eagle staff report