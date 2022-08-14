 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

B-CS volleyball Saturday roundup; Rudder 5th in Tyler; St. Joseph & Bryan split; CS & Consol each drop a pair

  • 0

• Rudder finishes fifth in Tyler ISD tourney: The Rudder volleyball team finished fifth in the three-day 32-team Tyler ISD tournament.

The Lady Rangers (10-1) suffered their first loss in Saturday’s morning match, falling to Pleasant Grove 24-26, 25-23, 25-17. Rudder bounced back to defeated Beckville 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and Van 25-21, 25-18.

Reagan Aponte led Rudder on Saturday with 69 assists, 14 kills and 28 digs. She was supported by Londyn Singleton (26 kills, 39 digs), Kimora Maxey (21 kills), Allison Layton (-13 kills, 7 blocks), Neeley Rutledge (21 digs, 5 aces) and Gabby Baker (60 digs).

• Consol, College Station drop matches: The A&M Consolidated and College Station volleyball teams ended play in the Katy-Cy-Fair tournament with each suffering a pair of losses Saturday. The CS Lady Cougars lost in the Silver Bracket to Katy Cinco Ranch 25-23, 25-23 and Houston Stratford 25-22, 25-20. Consol fell in Round 4, Flight 3 to Katy Jordan 25-22, 25-20 and Tomball Memorial 25-22, 25-14, 25-17.

People are also reading…

• Lady Viking split in Pearland: The Bryan Viking volleyball team split a pair of matches at the John Turner Classic in Pearland. The Lady Vikings in Flight 3 play beat Dayton 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, but lost to New Caney Porter 25-20, 25-21.

• St. Joseph splits matches: The St. Joseph volleyball team split a pair of matches at the Galveston O’Connell tournament on Saturday in the gold bracket. The Lady Eagles lost to Houston Village School 25-22, 21-25, 15-9 and defeated Allen Academy 25-17, 25-17.

On Friday, St. Joseph defeated Tyler Grace Community 25-17, 26-24; Houston Cristo Rey 25-17, 25-15; and Alvord 25-12, 25-13.

Senior outside hitter Clare Najvar made the all-tournament team.

St. Joseph (5-2) will play play host to Somerville at 6 p.m. Monday.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a 4-under-par 67 in the opening round to take the lead in the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon…

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert