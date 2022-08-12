B-CS volleyball roundup; Rudder rolls; CS wins two; Bryan, Consol struggle

• Rudders wins trio of matches: The Rudder volleyball team grabbed a trio of victories at the Tyler ISD tournament on Friday, beating Texas High 25-21, 25-12; Kilgore 25-15, 25-22; and Gilmer 25-17, 25-23.

Rudder (8-0) was led in kills on the day by Kimora Maxey who had 18. Londyn Singleton added 17, Reagan Aponte 12 and Allison Layton 11. Aponte had 55 assists. Singleton had 29 digs. Gabby Baker added 20 digs and Addison Benavidez 18. Benavides also had five aces.

Rudder will compete in the tournament’s gold bracket on Saturday.

• College Station goes 2-1 and Consol 0-3 at Katy/Cy-Fair tourney: College Station won a pair of matches in pool play at the Katy/Cy-Fair tournament on Thursday, defeating Cibolo Steele 25-23, 25-20 and Langham Creek 25-14, 20-25, 27-25. The Lady Cougars on Friday lost to Cypress Bridgeland 25-12, 18-25, 25-22.

College Station will play Katy Cinco Ranch at 9 a.m. Saturday in the tournament’s silver bracket, assured of finishing in the top eight out of 48.

A&M Consolidated dropped matches in Thursday’s pool play to Katy Seven Lakes 25-21, 25-16 and Katy Tompkins 29-27, 25-17. The Tigers lost to Katy 25-19, 25-22 on Friday.

• Bryan drops matches in Pearland: Bryan lost a trio of pool games Thursday at the John Turner Classic Invitational in Pearland. The Lady Vikings fell to Spring 26-28, 25-17, 25-22; Alvin Shadow Creek 25-22, 24-26, 27-25; and St. Agnes 25-16, 25-11. Bryan dropped three more matches Friday to Houston Bellaire 25-19, 25-19; Humble Summer Creek 25-15, 25-17; and Clear Creek 25-23, 25-14.

— Eagle staff report