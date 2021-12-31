B-CS basketball teams earn six 19-5A victories on New Year's Eve

Bryan-College Station basketball teams ended the year with six victories in District 19-5A play Friday.
The league-leading College Station girls (17-6, 7-0) won at Brenham 75-58. Rudder (9-9, 5-1) and A&M Consolidated (12-7, 5-1) kept pace. Rudder won at Magnolia 42-39 while the Lady Tigers blasted Katy Jordan 56-20 at Tiger Gym.
For the boys, Consol (15-5, 4-0) won at Katy Jordan 67-56; Rudder (11-8, 1-3) beat Magnolia at The Armory; and College Station beat Brenham 45-39 at Cougar Gym.
Consol’s Claire Sisco scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers along with four rebounds and three steals. Sarah Hathorn had 18 points and 10 assists and just missed a triple-double with eight steals. She also had three rebounds and two blocks. Other scorers for the Lady Tigers were Jade Chapman 5, Payton Smith 4, Mia Teran 3, Kateria Goodman 2, De’Shyreia 2, Kamayia Ford 2 and Kira May 1.
Rakia Lee had 16 points for the Rudder girls. Alaina Hill and Asani McGee each had six points followed by Cameron Richards 3, Aalaya Jones 3 and Brooklynn Person 2.
For the Consol boys, Jonathan Love and Ziyan Ali each scored 14 points. Adam Jackson added 13. Dre Minor had 10, Kaden Lewis eight and Justin Gooden six. Gooden also had seven assists.
The Rudder boys used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to beat Magnolia (3-17, 0-5). Jeremiah Johnson led the way with 20 points. Kevin Holmes added 13 and Robert McGee 11 followed by Landon Helsip 6, Zach Williams 5, CJ Nash 4, Daniel Price 3, Ethan Meaux 2 and TJ Greene 2.
The Consol JV girls won 49-26 as Hailey Foster had 14 points and Kinsley Kornegay 10. The Lady Tiger freshmen won 49-33 as Da’Mya Turner had 16 points, Addyson Richardson 11 and Kenley Campbell 10.