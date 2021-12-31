B-CS basketball teams earn six 19-5A victories on New Year's Eve

Bryan-College Station basketball teams ended the year with six victories in District 19-5A play Friday.

The league-leading College Station girls (17-6, 7-0) won at Brenham 75-58. Rudder (9-9, 5-1) and A&M Consolidated (12-7, 5-1) kept pace. Rudder won at Magnolia 42-39 while the Lady Tigers blasted Katy Jordan 56-20 at Tiger Gym.

For the boys, Consol (15-5, 4-0) won at Katy Jordan 67-56; Rudder (11-8, 1-3) beat Magnolia at The Armory; and College Station beat Brenham 45-39 at Cougar Gym.

Consol’s Claire Sisco scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers along with four rebounds and three steals. Sarah Hathorn had 18 points and 10 assists and just missed a triple-double with eight steals. She also had three rebounds and two blocks. Other scorers for the Lady Tigers were Jade Chapman 5, Payton Smith 4, Mia Teran 3, Kateria Goodman 2, De’Shyreia 2, Kamayia Ford 2 and Kira May 1.

Rakia Lee had 16 points for the Rudder girls. Alaina Hill and Asani McGee each had six points followed by Cameron Richards 3, Aalaya Jones 3 and Brooklynn Person 2.