Ava Derbes leads A&M Consolidated volleyball team at Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD tournament

Ava Derbes had two triple doubles and made the all-tournament team, leading the A&M Consolidated volleyball team to a 13th-place finish at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD tournament last weekend.

Consol finished with a 6-2 record at the three-day tournament. On the final day, Derbes had 26 kills, 23 assists and 14 digs in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-13 win over Tomball Memorial; and racked up 18 kills, 20 assists and 14 digs in Consol's 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 16-25, 15-12 win over Cypress Falls.

The Lady Tigers went undefeated on the first day with wins over North Shore, Fort Bend Austin and Katy. Consol then beat Klein Oak and fell to Cy Woods and College Station on day two.

The Lady Tigers will host Bryan at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Crosstown Showdown at Tiger Gym.