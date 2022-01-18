Austin Westlake rallies to win 16th Annual AggieCup boys golf tournament

The Austin Westlake boys golf team shot a 3-under-par 285 in windy conditions at Miramont Country Club on Tuesday to win the 16th annual AggieCup by 27 strokes over The Woodlands.

Westlake, the defending champion, trailed Houston Memorial by a stroke after Monday’s first round at Traditions Club.

“Austin Westlake was outstanding,” A&M Consolidated coach and tournament director Justin McKown said. “They were phenomenal today. Hats off to them.”

Westlake finished at 580. The Woodlands shot 302–607. The Woodlands Christian Academy and Memorial tied for third place with Woodlands Christian taking home the third-place trophy via tiebreaker (score of team’s fifth player).

College Station placed ninth at 330–641. A&M Consolidated was 17th at 693, closing with a 333 to leap ahead of Bryan (18th, 363-719).

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser was the top local finisher at 77-171 to tie for 11th.

16TH ANNUAL AGGIECUP