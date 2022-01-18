Austin Westlake rallies to win 16th Annual AggieCup boys golf tournament

The Austin Westlake boys golf team shot a 3-under-par 285 in windy conditions at Miramont Country Club on Tuesday to win the 16th annual AggieCup by 27 strokes over The Woodlands.
Westlake, the defending champion, trailed Houston Memorial by a stroke after Monday’s first round at Traditions Club.
“Austin Westlake was outstanding,” A&M Consolidated coach and tournament director Justin McKown said. “They were phenomenal today. Hats off to them.”
Westlake finished at 580. The Woodlands shot 302–607. The Woodlands Christian Academy and Memorial tied for third place with Woodlands Christian taking home the third-place trophy via tiebreaker (score of team’s fifth player).
College Station placed ninth at 330–641. A&M Consolidated was 17th at 693, closing with a 333 to leap ahead of Bryan (18th, 363-719).
Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser was the top local finisher at 77-171 to tie for 11th.
16TH ANNUAL AGGIECUP
Team standings: 1, Austin Westlake 295-285–580; 2, The Woodlands 305-302–607; 3, (tie) The Woodlands Christian Academy 311-299–610; Houston Memorial 294-316–610; 5, Highland Park 302-309–611; 6, Trinity Christian Academy 314-314–628; 7, Lake Travis 308-325–633; 8, Vandegrift 310-328–638; 9, College Station 311-330–641; 10, Southlake Carroll 326-322–648; 11, San Antonio Alamo Heights 334-315–649; 12, Smithson Valley 325-338–663; 13, San Antonio Johnson 334-331–665; 14, Round Rock Westwood 342-327–669; 15, Texarkana 334-341–675; 16, Lufkin 343-340–683; 17, A&M Consolidated 360-333–693; 18, Bryan 356-363–719; 19 Round Rock McNeil 422-376–798; 20, Huntsville 431-405–836
Top 10 individuals: 1, Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake, 69-72–141; 2, (tie) Tyler Gardner, Houston Memorial, 68-75–143; Zach Kingsland, Austin Westlake 74-69–143; 4, Aaron Pounds, Woodlands Christian 75-70-–145; 5, (tie) Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands 72-75–147; Andrew Tan, Vandegrift 73-74–147; 7, (tie) Kevin Mu, Austin Westlake 72-77–149; Christian Clark, Highland Park 72-77–149; Nathan Miller, Trinity Christian, 74-75–149; 10, Sean-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake, 80-70–150
College Station: Austin Hassell 78-78–156; McKane Kiser 76-81–157; Heuiseung Kim 77-87–164; Nick Miller 80-84–164; Norman Sajulga 87-93–180; Gabe Montelongo 90-WD;
A&M Consolidated: Ian Clough 80-80–160; Jack Hanna 87-86–173; Gage Watson 85-89–174; Raines Watson 98-82–180; Kyle Schnabel 97-86–183; Mo Iero 100-85–185; Sandro Iero 97-94–191
Brazos Christian: Chilton Price 82-89–171
Bryan: Hayden Pledger 83-80–163; Luke Robertson 91-94–185; Jake Fattig 93-92–185; Tyler Greensage 89-99–188; Ty Greenlee 106-97–203
Allen Academy: Jackson Funkhouser 74-77–151; Ethan Lucas 88-82–170
Rudder: Jaxon Shaddox 96-91–187