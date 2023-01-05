Austin girls soccer team proves too tough for Lady Cougars in College Station Classic

First-year College Station girls soccer coach Eddie Hernandez and his young team were schooled by the Austin Lady Maroons, who muscled their way to a 4-2 victory Thursday in the College Station Classic at Cougar Field.

The Lady Maroons won the majority of 50-50 balls in the season opener for both teams.

“We have to go for the ball. We can’t be scared of it,” Hernandez said. “I think a lot of our younger athletes were just a little timid.”

College Station, which finished fourth in 19-5A last season, has six sophomores and four freshmen on its 17-player roster. Austin returns five first- or second-team 26-6A all-district performers who were in attack mode from the opening kick.

College Station sophomore goalie Morgan Bell made a great save on a point-blank shot by junior Caye Kalbacher 11 minutes into the match. But less than a minute later, Eva Narvarte scored from close range on a pass from Annabelle Koster. Five minutes later, Koster scored for a 2-0 lead as the Lady Maroons did a good job using their bodies to shield defenders.

“Girls are tough,” Austin coach Jason Carney said. “I coached boys for a long time, and boys are sensitive. Girls are the tough ones. You would think is would be totally different. They hold a grudge. They want a ball, they’re going to go after it. If you’re in their way, they’re going to get you.”

College Station did a good job of making it a match despite limited possession time.

Senior Kelsey Slater pulled the Lady Cougars within 2-1 with a well-placed 25-yard shot with 18:15 left in the first half. Four minutes later, the Lady Maroons pushed their lead back to a pair of goals as Ainsley Vantreeck, who has signed with Southwestern, muscled her way past a defender.

College Station freshman Olivia Feagin proved to be a quick learner as she got separation from a defender and cut Austin’s lead to 3-2 with senior Elizabeth Dang getting the assist with 5:20 left in the first half.

The second half was a little tamer as the players seemed to slow down a tad under the sunny early afternoon skies on a picture-perfect day.

Austin scored the second half’s lone goal as Kalbacher buried a shot from 8 yards less than five minutes into the half. The Lady Maroons had chances to extend their lead, but Bell was solid in goal. Her best save was denying Narvarte’s shot from 12 yards with 25 minutes left.

“She’s been working really hard,” Hernandez said. “Where she’s at is because of a lot of hard work. She’s a great student, a great athlete, a great person.”

College Station didn’t have many scoring chances in the final 30 minutes as Austin focused more on defense.

“There’s obviously a lot of room to improve,” Hernandez said. “Our backline today was really just not in cue. That’s one thing we definitely need to work on. I don’t want to put excuses out there, but they are young, and they’re still getting used to this speed.”

• NOTES — College Station will play Kerrville Tivy at 2:15 p.m. Friday in second-round action. Tivy beat Friendswood 2-0 on Thursday. The other first-round scores included Denton 4, Hutto 3; Prosper Rock Hill 3, Austin Johnson 1; Killeen Shoemaker 5, Houston Wesbury 0; Madisonville 4, Brookshire Royal 1; Pflugerville 1, Midlothian Heritage 1; Katy Seven Lakes 1, Austin Anderson 0; Consol JV Maroon 10, Killeen Shoemaker JV 0; Consol JV Black 3, College Station JV 0. ... Slater injured her right knee late in the match and had to be helped to the bench. ... Austin, which has eight freshmen on its 27-player roster, seldom looked out of sync. “I think our ball movement really helped us today,” Carney said. “That’s something we’ve been working on when we’re passing to each other, being closer.” ... Austin finished third last year in 26-6A behind Lake Travis and Austin Westlake, then upset Round Rock Westwood 1-0 in overtime in bi-district, becoming the first to score against the Lady Warriors in 14 matches. ... Hernandez said the No. 1 thing the Lady Cougars need is playing time. “We just have to go after it,” Hernandez said. “I think this also has to do with just confidence. We have a very young team.”