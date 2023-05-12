AUSTIN — Hearne freshman Tamasha Sellers was the individual star on an impressive day for Class 2A schools across the Brazos Valley at the state track meet Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Sellers won the girls 200 meters in 25.28 seconds in her second event of the evening after placing sixth in the 100.

Bremond took home three medals combined. The Lady Tigers won silver in the 4x100 relay as Kailey Wilganowski, Za’Anniea Morrow, Messiah McGowan and Dmiyah Griffin finished in 48.80, just behind Refugio’s winning time of 48.16. Valley Mills took third (49.07). Bremond’s Armiyah Castilleja also earned a bronze for the Lady Tigers in the 100 hurdles in 14.99 behind Goldthwaite’s Lainey Jernigan (14.62) and Tenaha’s Kayanna Cox (14.81).

Bremond senior and Texas A&M signee Bobby Drake IV earned silver on the boys side in the 100 at 10.52. Refugio’s Ernest Campbell won in 10.22.

“It felt good,” Castilleja said of Bremond bringing back three medals. “Most of us went to state this year. Last year we only won in the 4x100 in the girls. All of us, we got together today. It’s my basketball coach and track coach’s last year at Bremond, and we just decided we’re going to do our thing, come to state and make sure it’s going to be the last they get.”

Centerville, Normangee and Leon each earned one medal.

Centerville’s Andrew Newman, James Webb, Cade Smith and Brett Wagnon placed third in the boys 4x400 relay in 3:23.06.

For Leon and Normangee, both schools sent only one athlete to the state meet and neither are leaving empty handed.

Normangee was represented by freshman Drew Stewart in the girls 300 hurdles, and she earned the silver medal in 45.10 behind Goldthwaite’s Lainey Jernigan (44.12).

“I had a whole crowd,” Stewart said. “It’s really happy having all these people here for me. Being the only person from my town, I have a lot of people here for me.”

Leon’s Emily Sitton finished tied for third with Tenaha’s Kayanna Cox as they both cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to earn bronze medals in the girls high jump. Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo won gold at 5-5 while Price Carlisle’s Alesha Jackson cleared 5-4 for silver.

“I’m super excited, especially coming in as like the wildcard,” Sitton said. “Just getting to take this back home is a really good experience. It’s awesome.”